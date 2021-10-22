Ontario senior Hailee Pearson (6) sets the ball as her teammates, sophomore Samantha Belcher (8) and senior Alexis Wilson (12), prepare to spike the ball during their senior night game against McLoughlin on Oct. 16.
ONTARIO — On Oct. 16, the Ontario Tigers volleyball team hosted the McLoughlin Pioneers in a 4A-6 Greater Oregon League match, during which they also gave a nod to senior athletes.
The match what was believed to be the final home match of the regular season, as they lost to the Pioneers, 3-1; 23-25, 25-18, 22-25, and 21-25. However, since then, the Tigers had to reschedule a home match, due to Oregon School Activities Association ranking freeze dates. As such, the final home match of the season was against La Grande on Oct. 20, where the Lady Tigers lost, with a score of 3-0; 25-11, 25-14, and 25-14.
Prior to the start of the Oct. 16 match, the Tigers acknowledged their four seniors, including Hailee Pearson (6), Ximena Amaral (7), Maria Esquivel (11), and Alexis Wilson (12), where they were presented with various gifts and mementos from their friends, family, and supporters.
The Lady Tigers’ regular season will come to an end tonight, when they travel to La Grande.
Up next, Ontario will start prepping for its league tournament, which will determine who will represent the conference at the 4A Oregon State Tournament.
