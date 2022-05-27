Ontario senior Emilee Claderon (13) strides out during the pitch in the second inning of the first round of state playoffs. Claderon led the Tigers to an 11-9 victory over Valley Catholic to advance to the state quarterfinals.
ONTARIO — On May 25, the Ontario Tigers softball team competed in the first round of the 2022 OSAA Softball State Championships against Valley Catholic High School, where they claimed victory over the Valiants 11-9 in a hard-fought battle.
The Lady Tigers obtained an overall record of 17-7 with a conference record of 9-3 during the regular season, and have earned the sixth seed in the state tournament as a result.
Therefore, Ontario earned the home-field advantage for the first round, hosted at Treasure Valley Community College. Consequently, the Lady Tigers started the game in the field, and held the Valiants to one run in the first inning before stepping up to bat for the first time of the game.
Ontario responded by scoring one run of their own in the bottom of the first inning, but Valley Catholic appeared to find a rhythm in the second inning. As a result, the Valiants surged ahead of the Tigers following an offensive scoring run. However, the Tigers battled with the Valiants throughout the duration of the game. Ontario began to stand strong in the field, while battling at the plate in an attempt to advance to the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
In the end, the Tigers reclaimed the lead to defeat Valley Catholic 11-9 in a down-to-the-wire game. As a result, the Tigers will advance to the quarterfinals to compete against their Greater Oregon League opponents, La Grande High School today, starting at 12:30 p.m. (PT) to determine which team would advance to the state semifinals.
Additionally, the Vale Vikings baseball and softball teams qualified for the state tournament.
The Lady Vikings were awarded the 15th seed, pinning them against No. 2 South Umpqua. The Lady Vikings were unable to claim victory, bringing their season to conclusion following the loss 7-1.
The baseball team was awarded the 14th seed, pinning them against No. 3 Yamhill-Carlton. After a hard-fought battle that came down to the final inning, the Vikings were defeated 6-3. As a result, the Vikings’ baseball season came to a conclusion.
