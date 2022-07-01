Ontario senior Emilee Calderon (13) strides out during the pitch in the second inning of the first round of state playoffs. Calderon led the Tigers to an 11-9 victory over Valley Catholic to advance to the state quarterfinals.
ONTARIO — During the 2022 high school softball season, the Ontario Tigers accumulated an overall record of 18-8, with a conference record of 9-3. At the conclusion of the regular season, the Lady Tigers finished second in the Greater Oregon League, GOL, punching their ticket to the state tournament. In the state tournament, the Lady Tigers competed at a high standard, in order to finish the 4A OSAA Softball State Tournament in sixth place.
Ontario Tigers head coach Greg Maggard stated that the team focused on staying together as a team, while highlighting that the team was led by a large group of seniors — eight. As a result, he mentioned that the upcoming freshman will give the team a new look. He further mentioned that McLoughlin will be leaving the GOL next year, and will be replaced by Pendleton, who was the 2022 5A OSAA Softball State Tournament champion.
Additionally, the Lady Tigers received a multitude of All-League honors. Ontario junior Annabelle Navarrete earned the title of Greater Oregon League MVP for her performance and efforts within the district throughout the season.
