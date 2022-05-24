MALHEUR COUNTY — On May 20, the Vale Vikings softball and baseball teams concluded their Special District Tournaments, whereas the Ontario Tigers softball team concluded their regular season on May 13 against McLoughlin.
The Lady Tigers automatically qualified for the 4A OSAA Softball State Championships, as a result of placing second in the Greater Oregon League with an conference record of 9-3.
Ontario obtained the sixth seed in the state tournament, pinning them against No. 11 Valley Catholic. Due to being the higher seed, the Lady Tigers obtained home-field advantage, and will compete against the Valiants at Treasure Valley Community College tomorrow, starting at 6 p.m.
The Vikings baseball team started the Special District 5 Tournament on May 20, where they defeated the third-ranked team in the district to advance to the championship game.
In the championship, the Vikings were defeated by Burns 12-2. As a result, Vale finished the season ranked second in the district, and advanced to the 3A OSAA Baseball State Tournament as a result.
The Vikings obtained the 14th seed, slated to compete against the No. 3 Yamhill-Carlton Tigers. Due to being the lower-seeded team, the Vikings will travel to Yamhill-Carlton High School for the first round of the tournament tomorrow, starting at 2:30 p.m. (PT).
For the Vale softball team, the Lady Vikings began their district tournament on May 17, competing against Umatilla. They claimed victory in the first round 13-1, to advance to play Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph. They were defeated in the consequent game 10-4, and placed third in the district to conclude the season.
As a result, the Lady Vikings punched their ticket to the state tournament, earning the 15th seed.
In the first round of the tournament, Vale will compete against the No. 2 South Umpqua Lancers tomorrow at South Umpqua High School, starting at 5 p.m. (PT).
