PAYETTE — On Friday night, the Payette Pirates girls basketball team hosted the McCall-Donnelly Vandals to compete in a Snake River Valley matchup for their senior night, the final home game of the season.
Prior to the game, the Lady Pirates honored four athletes during the senior-night presentation, including Kaylee Weideman (1), Destnee Rojas (2), Ada Coen (23), and Mariela Munguia (32).
In the game, Payette struggled to match the Vandals offensive output throughout the duration of the game, and were held to only four points midway through the third quarter. However, the Lady Pirates began to create scoring opportunities in transition, which allowed them to gain momentum offensively towards the end of the game.
Although the Lady Pirates began to find their rhythm throughout the fourth quarter, they were unable to diminish McCall-Donnelly’s lead and were defeated 48-19 as a result.
Up next, the teams within the Snake River Valley conference will prepare to compete in the district tournament, in order to determine which schools will represent the conference in the state tournament.
The tournament will start on Feb. 2, with the higher-seeded team hosting the first-round game, and will conclude on Feb. 10 with the consolation championship. The district champion, along with the runner-up, will advance to the state tournament on an automatic bid, whereas the team that finishes in third place will advance to the state play-in game for the opportunity to advance to the state tournament bracket.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.