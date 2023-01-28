PAYETTE — On Friday night, the Payette Pirates girls basketball team hosted the McCall-Donnelly Vandals to compete in a Snake River Valley matchup for their senior night, the final home game of the season.

Prior to the game, the Lady Pirates honored four athletes during the senior-night presentation, including Kaylee Weideman (1), Destnee Rojas (2), Ada Coen (23), and Mariela Munguia (32).



