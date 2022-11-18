NEW PLYMOUTH — The New Plymouth Pilgrims girls basketball team started the season off with back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday, competing against the Homedale Trojans and Caldwell Cougars.

Throughout the week, the Lady Pilgrims claimed victory over the Lady Trojans in a down-to-the-wire finish 37-36, while they were defeated by the Lady Cougars 38-28.



