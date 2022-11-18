NEW PLYMOUTH — The New Plymouth Pilgrims girls basketball team started the season off with back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday, competing against the Homedale Trojans and Caldwell Cougars.
Throughout the week, the Lady Pilgrims claimed victory over the Lady Trojans in a down-to-the-wire finish 37-36, while they were defeated by the Lady Cougars 38-28.
In the home opener versus Homedale, New Plymouth started off the game slow. As a result, the Lady Trojans outscored the Lady Pilgrims 10-3 in the first quarter, in order to claim an early lead.
In the second quarter, New Plymouth found their rhythm offensively, but were unable to cut into the Lady Trojans’ lead. Consequently, the Lady Pilgrims entered the locker rooms for halftime down 23-12.
However, in the second half, the Lady Pilgrims quickly stole the momentum after making some halftime adjustments, and outscored Homedale 16-6 in the third quarter to diminish the Lady Trojans’ lead to 29-28.
As a result, the two teams battled throughout the fourth quarter, as the Lady Pilgrims attempted to claim victory in their season opener. New Plymouth stood strong on their home court in the final quarter to outscore Homedale 9-7, to claim victory over the Lady Trojans in a down-to-the-wire finish 37-36.
When the Lady Pilgrims traveled to Caldwell, they struggled to find their offensive rhythm in the first quarter, while the Lady Cougars took advantage of their opportunity to surge ahead of New Plymouth 22-2.
However, the Lady Pilgrims began to battle their way back into the game, as they outscored the Lady Cougars 10-7 in the second quarter.
New Plymouth continued to outscore Caldwell throughout the remainder of the game — 7-2 in the third quarter and 9-7 in the fourth. Although the Lady Pilgrims outscored the Lady Cougars throughout the three quarters of the game, they were unable to diminish Caldwell’s first quarter lead. Consequently, New Plymouth was defeated in their first game on the road 38-28.
