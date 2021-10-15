NEW PLYMOUTH — On October 11, the New Plymouth Pilgrims volleyball team hosted the Cole Valley Christian Chargers for a Western Idaho Conference match. Additionally, the Pilgrims acknowledged their senior athletes for their time, efforts, and commitment to the volleyball program over the course of their athletic careers.
The Lady Pilgrims honored five senior athletes during their senior night presentation, prior to the game. The seniors, including libero Lexi Eager (2), setter Savannah Matthews (3), outside hitter Gianna Cox (7), middle blocker Tayleigh Hook (9), and middle hitter Eboni Shaw (12), were presented with various gifts or mementos from their friends, family, and supporters as they were recognized for their contributions to the Lady Pilgrims volleyball program.
The Pilgrims happened to lose their conference game against the Chargers, 3-0; 25-20, 25-16, and 25-17. The Pilgrims will conclude their regular season with their conference match against Ambrose tonight at 7:30 p.m., hosted at Ambrose High School.
In their game against the Chargers, Shaw (12) managed to earn five kills, in addition to hitting 45% on the night. Hook (9) was able to earn three kills of her own, while hitting 50% on the night. Additionally, junior setter/right side hitter Baylie Voile (4) was able to spread the ball around the court to earn nine assists during the Lady Pilgrims final home game of the regular season.
As the season concludes, the Pilgrims will prepare for the district tournament which will decide what teams will represent the Western Idaho Conference at the 2A Idaho State Tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.