WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
State tournaments for Idaho high school basketball teams are finally here.
Girls teams will tip off today, with the tournament running through Saturday and one local team will be playing on Thursday.
State play will look different this year due to COVID-19, with limited attendance for spectators, who must wear masks at all venues during the event, per Idaho High School Activities Association rules.
The first and second round of championship games will be held Bishop Kelly High School in Boise on Thursday and Friday. The final three championship games are slated to take place Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, which will enable each of those teams to bring up to 900 fans each, according to IHSAA.
After beating out West Jefferson during a 2A state play-in game on Saturday, New Plymouth (16-6) will be moving on to Game 4 on Thursday to compete against Valley. New Plymouth is the third-place finisher for District Three, and won nine of its last 11 games, led by Coach Denise Oliver, according to a team capsule posted by IHSAA.
Players to watch include point guards Alyssa Christensen and Nicole Binggeli, who are seniors, as well as junior Eboni Shaw. Christensen is averaging a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds per game, and leads the Pilgrims in blocked shots and assists.
This is the second straight state tourney appearance for the Lady Pilgrims, with the team’s only state title being won in 2001, Oliver’s first year as a coach.
Weiser Girls basketball team finished its season in during state play-in games held Saturday for 3A teams in Grangeville. During that 3A game, Bonners Ferry bested Weiser, 51-40.
Weiser’s record for the season was 11-13, ranking third overall in its 3A conference, trailed by Fruitland and Payette, in fourth and fifth place respectively.
The tournament for boys basketball teams is slated to run March 3-5.
District tournaments lead up to that, including a game tonight for which Payette (6-16) will travel to Weiser (8-12). During the three games the teams played against each other in the current season, Payette fell to Weiser each time.
