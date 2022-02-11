NEW PLYMOUTH — Recently, the various girl’s basketball teams in the Western Idaho Conference, WIC, have been battling in the 2A WIC District Tournament, to determine which of the teams will advance to the state tournament.
The WIC has received two and a half bids to the 2A State Tournament, resulting in the first and second place teams qualifying straight to the state tournament bracket. For the half bid, the third place team in the tournament will advance to the state play-in game to compete for the opportunity to advance to the tournament bracket.
Consequently, the New Plymouth girl’s basketball team has battled through the district tournament with hopes of qualifying to the state tournament. The Lady Pilgrims were awarded the third seed in the district tournament, facing off against No. 6 Marsing in the first round of the tournament.
In the game, the Lady Pilgrims showcased a dominant performance over Marsing, on the offensive and defensive side of the court, defeating the Huskies by a large margin 46-14.
As a result, the Lady Pilgrims advanced to the district semifinals to compete against the No. 2 Melba Mustangs, who received a first-round bye. After a hard battle, the Lady Pilgrims fell to the Mustangs in an offensive shootout 59-47.
Subsequently, New Plymouth dropped into the semifinals of the consolation bracket to compete against No. 4 Nampa Christian. In the game, the Lady Pilgrims held strong in a close game, as they defeated the Trojans by single digits 43-34.
Therefore, the Lady Pilgrims advanced to the 2A WIC District Consolation Championship to compete against No. 5 Ambrose to determine whether, or not, the Lady Pilgrims would advance to the state play-in game.
In the consolation championship, the Lady Pilgrims jumped out to an early lead in the first half, leading by as much as 11 points in the first half. In the second half, the Lady Pilgrims maintained their momentum, and continued to build on their first half lead, in order to defeat No. 5 Ambrose 51-30.
As a result, the Lady Pilgrims will advance to the state play-in game to compete against Soda Springs High School for the opportunity to qualify to the state tournament. The play-in game will take place at Burley High School, on Feb. 12, starting at 3 p.m.
