NAMPA — On May 5, the New Plymouth Pilgrims softball team traveled to Nampa Christian to take on the Trojans in their final conference game of the season. Following the conclusion of the regular season, the Lady Pilgrims prepare for the Western Idaho Conference District Tournament.
In the game, the Lady Pilgrims defeated the Trojans in a dominant performance 16-1.
The Pilgrims jumped out to an early lead over the Trojans, as they outscored Nampa Christian 11-1 in the first two innings of the game. Following the second inning, New Plymouth held the Trojans from scoring throughout the remainder of the game, while adding four runs in the fourth and one in the fifth inning. As a result, the Pilgrims claimed a dominant victory in five innings.
Following the Pilgrims victory, they clinched the number one seed in the Western Idaho Conference District Tournament.
As a result, New Plymouth earned a first-round bye in the district tournament, advancing directly to the semifinals. Therefore, the Pilgrims will compete against the winner of the first-round game between Melba and Marsing, which will take place on Monday, starting at 2:30 p.m. The winner will advance to the semifinals to compete against New Plymouth, following the first-round game at 5 p.m.
