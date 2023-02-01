NEW PLYMOUTH — On Monday, the No. 5 New Plymouth Pilgrims girls basketball team hosted No. 8 Compass Charter to tip off the Western Idaho Conference District Tournament against the Lady Aviators in the play-in round.
In their first game of the tournament, the Lady Pilgrims claimed a one-sided, dominant victory over their opponents.
Throughout four quarters of play, New Plymouth surged ahead of Compass Charter after scoring 58 points while displaying their defensive capabilities by holding the Lady Aviators to only nine points in the game.
As a result, the Lady Pilgrims claimed victory in the play-in round of the tournament 58-9, and advanced to the next round to compete against the No. 4 Nampa Christian Trojans to determine which team would advance to the district semifinals.
In the game, the two teams battled back and forth in a defensive showdown. However, the Lady Pilgrims were unable to match the Trojans offensive output throughout the duration of the game, and were defeated 38-29 as a result.
Subsequently, New Plymouth fell into the consolation bracket, and is waiting for the conclusion of game six to determine their next opponent. Game six will take place on Thursday between No. 2 Cole Valley and No. 3 Ambrose. The losing team will fall into the consolation bracket to battle with the Lady Pilgrims in an attempt to advance to the consolation championship.
The consolation champion, third place, will secure a bid to the state tournament. However, they will compete in the state play-in game before advancing to the state tournament bracket.
New Plymouth is slated to compete against their opponents in the consolation semifinals on Saturday, starting at 7 p.m., with the Lady Pilgrims traveling to their opponents home court.
