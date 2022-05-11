NEW PLYMOUTH — The New Plymouth Pilgrims softball team began the Western Idaho Conference, WIC, District Tournament yesterday afternoon, in order to determine which schools will represent the WIC at the 2A State Tournament.
In the WIC, the conference qualifies two and half teams to the state tournament, meaning that two teams earn an automatic bid while the third-place team competes in the state play-in game for the opportunity to qualify to the 8-team tournament bracket.
In the district tournament, the Lady Pilgrims received a first-round bye as a result of their dominant performance within the conference throughout the season, earning a 9-1 conference record. Therefore, New Plymouth automatically advanced to the semifinals.
Following the conclusion of the first-round games, the Pilgrims competed against the No. 5 Melba Mustangs to determine who would advance to the district championship.
In the game, the Pilgrims concluded the first inning in a scoreless ball game. However, in the following two innings, New Plymouth found its offensive rhythm, and they were able to take advantage of their opportunity to build a substantial lead after scoring two runs in the second inning, followed by six runs in the third.
Throughout the remainder of the game, the Pilgrims’ defense stood strong in the field to hold the Mustangs from scoring. As a result, New Plymouth claimed a dominant victory over its opponent 10-0 to advance to the WIC Championship game to compete against the No. 2 Nampa Christian Trojans, at Nampa Christian tomorrow, starting at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.