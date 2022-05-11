Purchase Access

NEW PLYMOUTH — The New Plymouth Pilgrims softball team began the Western Idaho Conference, WIC, District Tournament yesterday afternoon, in order to determine which schools will represent the WIC at the 2A State Tournament.

In the WIC, the conference qualifies two and half teams to the state tournament, meaning that two teams earn an automatic bid while the third-place team competes in the state play-in game for the opportunity to qualify to the 8-team tournament bracket.

In the district tournament, the Lady Pilgrims received a first-round bye as a result of their dominant performance within the conference throughout the season, earning a 9-1 conference record. Therefore, New Plymouth automatically advanced to the semifinals.

Following the conclusion of the first-round games, the Pilgrims competed against the No. 5 Melba Mustangs to determine who would advance to the district championship.

In the game, the Pilgrims concluded the first inning in a scoreless ball game. However, in the following two innings, New Plymouth found its offensive rhythm, and they were able to take advantage of their opportunity to build a substantial lead after scoring two runs in the second inning, followed by six runs in the third.

Throughout the remainder of the game, the Pilgrims’ defense stood strong in the field to hold the Mustangs from scoring. As a result, New Plymouth claimed a dominant victory over its opponent 10-0 to advance to the WIC Championship game to compete against the No. 2 Nampa Christian Trojans, at Nampa Christian tomorrow, starting at 5 p.m.



