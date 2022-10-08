ADRIAN — Throughout the week, the Adrian Antelopes volleyball team (10-6, 3-1 HDL) competed against various opponents as they attempted to improve their overall record. On Thursday, the Lady Lopes competed against Crane High School in a High Desert League matchup, followed by a non-league game against Elgin.
In the game versus Crane, Adrian struggled to gain momentum, but battled with Crane throughout the duration of the first set. However, the Mustangs claimed victory in the first after they outscored Adrian 25-19.
In the second set, the Mustangs began to utilize the momentum gained in the first set, and capitalized on their opportunity to claim victory in the second set 25-13. Crane continued to display their offensive capabilities in the third set, as they defeated the Lady Antelopes 25-6 to claim victory in the final set — defeating the Antelopes 3-0.
Against Elgin, Adrian made some offensive adjustments, and took advantage of their opportunities to outscore the Huskies 25-15, 25-17, 25-21, in order to defeat their non-league opponent 3-0.
Up next, the Lady Antelopes will protect their home court as HDL opponent Jordan Valley travels to compete in the two teams’ second matchup of the season. Adrian will compete against the Mustangs on Oct. 13, starting at 6 p.m.
Earlier in the season, Adrian competed against the Jordan Valley Mustangs, and claimed victory in shutout fashion after a hard-fought battle, 25-19, 28-26, 25-17; 3-0.
