The Grizzlies' seniors, including Myah Gibb, Chanlar O’Neil, Morgan Bruton, Brionna Wilson, Audrey Saba, and Adri Grimes, and their families stand in front of the Fruitland crowd while they are recognized for their commitment to the program over their athletic careers.
FRUITLAND — On October 14, the Fruitland Grizzlies volleyball team hosted the Homedale Trojans for a 3A Snake River Valley, SRV, conference matchup, as well as their final game of the regular season. Additionally, the Lady Grizzlies acknowledged their senior athletes for their time, effort, and commitment to the Grizzlies’ volleyball program.
Fruitland was able to earn a shutout victory on their senior night, 3-0; 25-10, 25-19, and 25-11.
The Lady Grizzlies rolled out the red carpet for the senior night presentation to honor their six senior athletes, including captain Myah Gibb, captain Chanlar O’Neil, Morgan Bruton, Brionna Wilson, Audrey Saba, and Adri Grimes.
Once called, the athletes would walk with their families across the red carpet, made from construction paper, to the edge of the court to line up in front of their home crowd.
After each senior was called, they were presented with various gifts or mementos from their friends, family, and supporters, prior to the start of the match.
During the match, the Lady Grizzlies seemed to have control of the momentum of the game, and were able to capitalize on their advantage, winning the first set by a substantial margin, 25-10.
The Trojans managed to retaliate in the second set, but were unable to take the lead. Therefore, the Lady Grizzlies managed to win the second set, as well, 25-19. In the third and final set, Fruitland was able to regain control of the momentum, allowing the Lady Grizzlies to finish the match by winning the third set, 25-11; resulting in the final score, 3-0.
With their victory, the Lady Grizzlies concluded their regular season with an overall record of 22 wins and four losses, in addition to going undefeated within the SRV conference, 10-0. Therefore, Fruitland will enter the district tournament as the number one seeded team in the conference.
The district tournament will begin on October 16, and continue through October 21, with start times to be determined.
