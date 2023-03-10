FRUITLAND — On Wednesday, the Fruitland High School softball team took the field for their season opener against the Marsing Huskies, hosted in Fruitland. Additionally, the Grizzlies’ baseball team traveled to Bishop Kelley High School to compete against the Knights as the Fruitland teams opened their season with nonconference matchups.
In the softball game, the Lady Grizzlies were unable to bring a runner to home plate, but also held the Lady Huskies to no runs in the first inning. Fruitland gained momentum in the second inning after they outscored Marsing 4-0, followed by a scoreless third inning. The Lady Grizzlies surged ahead of their opponents in the fourth inning after finding a rhythm in the batter’s box, bringing in seven runs while allowing Marsing to score one.
The Lady Huskies attempted to cut into the Grizzlies’ lead by scoring three runs in the fifth inning, but were unable to close the gap created by Fruitland in the second and fourth innings.
As a result, the Lady Grizzlies claimed victory over their opponents 11-4 in their season opener, starting off the season with an overall record of 1-0.
The score of the baseball game was not posted by the press deadline for the Friday edition of the Argus Observer.
Up next, the Grizzlies will prepare to host the Nampa Christian Trojans on Tuesday, softball starting at 5 p.m. and baseball at 6 p.m., for another nonconference matchup. However, the Fruitland baseball team will also compete against the McCall-Donnelly Vandals in a Snake River Valley matchup on Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m.
