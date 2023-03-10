FRUITLAND — On Wednesday, the Fruitland High School softball team took the field for their season opener against the Marsing Huskies, hosted in Fruitland. Additionally, the Grizzlies’ baseball team traveled to Bishop Kelley High School to compete against the Knights as the Fruitland teams opened their season with nonconference matchups.

In the softball game, the Lady Grizzlies were unable to bring a runner to home plate, but also held the Lady Huskies to no runs in the first inning. Fruitland gained momentum in the second inning after they outscored Marsing 4-0, followed by a scoreless third inning. The Lady Grizzlies surged ahead of their opponents in the fourth inning after finding a rhythm in the batter’s box, bringing in seven runs while allowing Marsing to score one.



