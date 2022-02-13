FRUITLAND — Recently, on Feb. 10, the Fruitland Grizzlies’ girls basketball team hosted the Parma Panthers for the Snake River Valley District Championship for the title of SRV District Champions.
Due to the two teams qualifying to the championship game, both teams have secured their state bids, and will compete in the 2022 3A Idaho State Tournament. The state tournament will be held at Eagle High School, beginning on Feb. 17, and will continue through Feb. 19, start times to be determined based on seeding.
Throughout the season, the Lady Grizzlies competed against the Lady Panthers twice, prior to the district tournament. The two teams split their games 1-1, with Fruitland winning their first face off 48-46 and Parma winning the second 51-21.
In the championship game, the two teams battled back and forth, resulting in a close game that came down to the final minutes. The teams fought for control of the momentum throughout the game, but neither team gained an overwhelming advantage over the other.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Panthers applied defensive pressure through their full-court press to go on a 10-0 offensive run to take the lead 41-34, holding the Grizzlies from scoring until Fruitland junior point/shooting guard Abbi Roubidoux (3) drove the lane to score on a layup with four minutes left in the game.
Shortly after Roubidoux’s (3) layup, the Lady Grizzlies inbounded the ball, and continued to fight through the intense full-court pressure from Parma. After breaking the press, the Lady Grizzlies got the ball to junior shooting guard Payton Fritts’ (24) on the 3-point line for an open shot. Fritts (24) knocked down the huge 3-pointer for the Lady Grizzlies to bring them within two points with nearly three minutes left in the game.
With two minutes left in the game, Fruitland’s defense held strong as they forced a missed shot, as Roubidoux (3) pulled down the rebound. Subsequently, Roubidoux took the ball coast to coast to lay the ball up, tying the game 41-41. The Lady Grizzlies’ defense continued to hold Parma from scoring, allowing Fruitland the opportunity to take the lead for the first time since the start of the fourth quarter.
“The girls had great intensity on defense the whole night, and they communicated well with each other all night. They are always giving it 100%, it is an honor to coach them,” stated Fruitland head coach Amber Drollinger. “The girls executed very well.”
Consequently, the Lady Grizzlies took advantage of Parma’s aggressiveness as Roubidoux (3) broke through the full-court press to find her teammate, sophomore wing Sophia Gibb, wide open underneath the hoop in transition to take the lead 43-41 with a minute and a half left in the game.
After taking the lead, Parma had the opportunity to tie the game, or go for the win with the 3-pointer. However, the Lady Grizzlies made huge, back-to-back defensive stands to hold the Lady Panthers from scoring the tying bucket. Following the rebound, Parma was forced to intentionally foul Roubidoux (3) to force her to the free-throw line with the hope that they could get another opportunity to tie the game.
Roubidoux (3) knocked down two clutch free throws for the Lady Grizzlies to give them a comfortable four-point lead with only four seconds left in the game.
As a result, the Grizzlies completed an 11-0 offensive run to claim victory over the Parma Panthers in the championship game of the 2022 SRV District Tournament 45-41, to be crowned the district champions.
“They believed and trusted each other the whole night. We never really changed up our game plan; we just kept our focus,” said Coach Drollinger.
In the game, the Lady Grizzlies were led by Roubidoux (3), scoring 20 of the team’s 45 points. She was followed by her teammates senior center Graycie Huff (22)—14 points and Fritts (24)—six points.
Up next, the Lady Grizzlies will advance to the 2022 Idaho Girls Basketball State Tournament, starting on Feb. 17, opponent and start time to be determined as of the Friday deadline for the Argus Observer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.