FRUITLAND — On Thursday, September 23, the McCall Vandals traveled to Fruitland Middle School to compete against the Fruitland High School women’s soccer team. Fruitland managed to control the offensive side of the ball, winning the game 7-3, to earn the Grizzlies another conference win on the season.
The Lady Grizzlies soccer team is undefeated in the season, so far. They managed to go on an eight game winning streak before coming up against La Grande in their closest game of the season, tied 3-3. The Lady Grizzlies followed that game by winning their following two games, including the game versus McCall, bringing their record to 10 wins, zero losses, and one tie.
The Lady Grizzlies are, currently, ranked first in the 3A Snake River Valley, SRV, conference with a record of six wins and zero losses. So far, the Lady Grizzlies have managed to outscore their opponents, 84 goals scored to 17 goals allowed. With their season performances, Fruitland is labeled as the second ranked women’s soccer team in the 3A state rankings.
In their game versus the McCall Vandals, sophomore midfielder Riley George managed to score one of the goals for the Lady Grizzlies, in addition to earning an assist, whereas sophomore striker Sophia Gibb was able to add two goals of her own to the team’s overall total.
The Lady Grizzlies were led in the scoring department by junior forward Abbi Roubidoux. Roubidoux managed to score the remaining four goals for the Grizzlies, in addition to assisting one of her teammate’s goals. Grizzlies junior Payton Fritts, senior Faith George, and senior Ashtyn Frazier were, all, able to earn an assist of their own during their win over McCall.
As the Grizzlies near the end of their regular season schedule, the remaining games will allow the Grizzlies to play each team within the conference one more time, in addition to another opportunity to compete against La Grande. Their next game will be an away game hosted at the Payette Soccer Complex at 5 p.m. They’ll travel to Payette to take on the Pirates in their third meeting this season, the Grizzlies were able to win both of the team’s prior games.
Due to the Grizzlies defeating each team within the conference twice in the season, the Lady Grizzlies will, most likely, hold the No. 1 seed going into the district tournament.
