EMMETT — Local athletes competed in the Probst-Walker Invitational track and field meet held at Emmett High School on May 4. Results follow with local individual placements listed for the top three rankings in each category, along with the top-ranked team in each relay.

Boys

Team Scores:

2. Fruitland — 171.5

5. Payette — 61

7. Nyssa — 55

9. New Plymouth — 6.75

100 Meters

T1. Landon McDowall, senior, Nyssa, 11.98

T1. Luke Barinaga, junior, Fruitland, 11.98

2. Theo Jackson, junior, Fruitland, 12.16

3. Andrew Enders, junior, Nyssa, 12.20

200 Meters

3. Landon McDowall, senior, Nyssa, 24.33

400 Meters

1. Levi Bennett, sophomore, Payette, 52.13

800 Meters

1. Atticus Andersen, senior, Fruitland, 2:05.47

3. Brodie Greif, senior, Fruitland, 2:11.07, PR

3200 Meters

2. Jacob Pett, senior, Fruitland, 10:30, PR

3. Ethan Starr, sophomore, Fruitland, 11:16

110m Hurdles

2. Caleb Davis, junior, Fruitland, 16.07, PR

300m Hurdles

1. Orin Stipe, junior, Nyssa, 43.31

4x100 Relay

1. Fruitland, 45.27, (Caleb Davis, Beau Williams, Theo Jackson, Luke Barinaga)

4x200 Relay

2. Payette, 1:36.45, (Jim Ayers, Levi Bennett, Cace Lewis, Tyler Feeley)

4x400 Relay

4. Fruitland, 3:50.15, (Chandan Husfloen, Tucker Snyder, Nathan Harris, Jake Larson)

Medley Relay

3. Fruitland, 4:02.89, (Chandan Husfloen, Tucker Snyder, Jake Larson, Brodie Greif)

Shot Put

1. Marcus Jones, junior, Fruitland, 48’6”

Discus

2. Marcus Jones, junior, Fruitland, 142’6.5”, PR

High Jump

T1. Caleb Davis, junior, Fruitland, 6’

T1. Cace Lewis, senior, Payette, 6’

Pole Vault

2. Levi Bennett, sophomore, Payette, 11’6”

3. Tyler Feeley, sophomore, Payette, 11’6”

Long Jump

2. Luke Barinaga, junior, Fruitland, 20’5”

3. Cace Lewis, senior, Payette, 19’10.75”

Triple Jump

1. Theo Jackson, junior, Fruitland, 40’2”

2. Cace Lewis, senior, Payette, 39’10”

3. Jake Larson, junior, Fruitland, 38’10”

Girls

Team Scores:

1. Fruitland — 131

5. Nyssa — 92.5

6. Payette — 37.5

9. New Plymouth — 6

100 Meters

1. Lydia Lindsey, freshman, Fruitland, 12.72

200 Meters

1. Lydia Lindsey, freshman, Fruitland, 26.79, PR

3. Ambri Hart, junior, Fruitland, 28.63

400 Meters

1. Gracie Johnson, junior, Nyssa, 1:02.35, PR

3. Kate Vineyard, senior, Nyssa, 1:04.94, PR

1600 Meters

1. Braylee Peterson, sophomore, Fruitland, 6:11.66, PR

3200 Meters

1. Emma Hillam, senior, Fruitland, 11:01

3. Braylee Peterson, sophomore, Fruitland, 13:51

100m Hurdles

3. Karla Gelderblom, senior, Payette, 19.66

4x100 Relay

1. Fruitland, 51.03, (Zoey Berry, Ambri Hart, Aleksi Drollinger, Lydia Lindsey)

4x200 Relay

1. Fruitland, 1:54.78, (Aleksi Drollinger, Zoey Berry, Baylee Rawlinson, Sybil McGinnis)

Medley Relay

1. Fruitland, 1:55.12, (Zoey Berry, Ambri Hart, Aleksi Drollinger, Emma Hillam)

Shot Put

1. Marly Ausman, senior, Nyssa, 34’9”

Discus

1. Marly Ausman, senior, Nyssa, 115’4”

3. Gianna Cox, senior, New Plymouth, 97’0.5”, PR

High Jump

1. Gracie Johnson, junior, Nyssa, 5’2”, PR

2. Lydia Lindsey, freshman, Fruitland, 5’

3. Asbel Tellez Jaquez, junior, Nyssa, 4’10”

Pole Vault

2. Ambrie Draper, sophomore, Nyssa, 10’, PR

Long Jump

3. Tanita Arendt, senior, Payette, 15’4”

Triple Jump

1. Tanita Arendt, senior, Payette, 32’10”, PR

3. Julianna Bowns, freshman, Nyssa, 30’6.25”



