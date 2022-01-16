PAYETTE — On Jan. 13, the Payette Pirates’ women’s basketball team hosted the Fruitland Grizzlies for a Snake River Valley, SRV, conference matchup between these two county rivals.
Prior to the game, the Grizzlies had earned an overall record of 10-4 with a conference record of 4-0, whereas the Pirates had obtained an overall record of 6-10 with a conference record of 0-5.
In the game, the Pirates came out of the locker rooms with some intensity, on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, allowing the Pirates to take the early lead over the Grizzlies. As a result, they were able to outscore the Grizzlies 12-6 in the first quarter.
However, the Grizzlies were able to regain the momentum in the second quarter, and responded to the Pirates with a 9-3 point run through their fast-paced offense, in addition to their intense, full-court press, to regain the lead 15-13. Subsequently, the Pirates began to regain their composure, as they were able to take the lead in the final moments of the first half 19-18.
Following halftime, the two teams battled back and forth as they remained within a one-score deficit, until halfway through the third quarter. The Grizzlies began to utilize the momentum they were able to build throughout the 2nd quarter to take over the lead, as well as increase the deficit. The Grizzlies were able to end the third quarter in the lead 36-28, after they were able to outscore the Pirates 18-9 in the third quarter.
“We had a great second and third quarter, and need to work on playing a great full game as districts get closer,” stated Fruitland head coach Amber Drollinger.
In the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies and Pirates continued to battle down to the final seconds of the game. For Fruitland, the Grizzlies were able to increase their lead to as high as ten points, 42-32. The Pirates fought back to close the gap, but were unable to before the time ran out. As a result, the Grizzlies were able to stand strong in the final moments of the game, in order to claim victory over the Pirates 46-42 in a close, hard fought game.
“The game was a battle. Payette played well,” mentioned Coach Drollinger. “I was proud of my team for working together, and giving it their all.”
For Fruitland, the Grizzlies were led, statistically, by junior point/shooting guard Abbi Roubidoux, who was able to accumulate 22 of the Grizzlies 46 points, while obtaining three assists and nine steals on the defensive side of the ball. She was followed by her teammate, junior shooting guard Payton Fritts, who was able to score six points, along with three steals.
For Payette, the Pirates were led, statistically, by senior point guard Sofie LeBow, who was able to accumulate 15 points, along with three steals, two assists, and three rebounds. She was followed by her teammates, senior power forward Madisyn Collingwood—nine points, 10 rebounds, and three steals, along with senior small/power forward Kendyl Parsons—eight points, four assists, four steals, two assists, and seven rebounds.
Individual statistics submitted by Payette head coach Rashell Rhodes.
