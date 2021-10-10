FRUITLAND — On Tuesday, October 5, the Weiser Wolverines traveled to Fruitland Middle School to compete against the, nearly undefeated, Fruitland Grizzlies women’s soccer team in a conference matchup. The Grizzlies managed to end the game with the victory, 4-1, scoring two goals in each half.
The Grizzlies have managed to finish the regular season with close to an undefeated season. The only game that the Grizzlies were not able to defeat their opponents was against the La Grande Tigers, where the game ended in a tie, 3-3. Later in the season, the Grizzlies were able to compete against the Tigers, again, and managed to defeat them in a close game, 3-2. Fruitland’s overall record at the end of the regular season was 14 wins, zero losses, and one tie, 14-0-1.
Additionally, the Grizzlies celebrated their senior night, during their game against Weiser, by acknowledging the seniors for their time and commitment to the Fruitland soccer program. The seniors, including forward/midfielder Alycia Martinez (2), defense/sweeper Mikaili Pena (4), goalkeeper Brielle Stice (0), midfielder/forward Janes Jalon (9), midfielder/forward Timber Huffaker (10), fullback/midfielder Madison Tesnohlidek (12), striker/midfielder Ashtyn Frazier (13), midfielder/forward Faith George (14), defender Abigale Elam (15), midfielder Melissa Herrera (16), and defender/sweeper Jaylin Ingram (19), were presented with various different gifts from their friends and family to acknowledge and thank the athletes for their time and efforts over their years in the program.
During the Grizzlies senior night victory over the Wolverines, Faith, Frazier, junior midfielder/forward Payton Fritts, and sophomore forward/striker Sophia Gibb were, each, able to score a goal that led the Grizzlies to their 4-1 victory. Additionally, Fritts and Gibb were able to assist two of the goals, whereas junior midfielder/forward Abbi Roubidoux was able to assist the other two goals.
The Grizzlies ended their regular season by defeating the McCall Vandals, 9-0. They’ll continue with the district tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 12, through Thursday, Oct. 14, where the games will be held at the highest seeded team’s field, per game. Fruitland will enter the tournament as the number one seeded team. Therefore, the Grizzlies will maintain the home-field advantage throughout the district tournament as they attempt to advance to the state tournament, which will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21, through Saturday, Oct. 23.
