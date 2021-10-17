FRUITLAND — On October 14, the Fruitland Grizzlies women’s soccer team hosted the McCall Vandals for the 3A Snake River Valley, SRV, district championship soccer game. The Lady Grizzlies had defeated the Pirates in order to compete in the championship, 8-1, whereas the Vandals defeated Weiser, 1-0 in extra time. Therefore the two teams met in the championship match, which was hosted at the higher seeded team’s field, which happened to be the Lady Grizzlies. In women’s soccer, the SRV will only be sending one team from the conference to the state tournament. Therefore, the team that was able to earn the title of district champions will be the team that represents the SRV at the 3A Idaho State Tournament.
The Lady Grizzlies have managed to form a near dominant season as they were able to finish the regular season with a record of 16 wins, zero losses, and one tie. Throughout the season, the Lady Grizzlies’ defense has managed to stand their ground, earning three shutouts, in addition to holding many of their opponents to only one goal. However, the Lady Grizzlies offense was able to lead Fruitland to their near dominant season. The offense happened to score a total of 122 goals throughout the season, while only allowing 23 goals to be scored against them.
In the championship game, the Lady Grizzlies jumped out to an early lead, managing to score four goals in the first half while holding the Vandals to one goal, 4-1. In the second half, the Vandals were able to halt the Grizzlies momentum, but Fruitland still happened to score two more goals while holding the Vandals to only one more goal, bringing the final score to 6-2. Therefore, the Fruitland Grizzlies women’s soccer team was crowned the 2021 3A Snake River Valley district champions.
Throughout the game, junior midfielder/forward Abbi Roubidoux (3) managed to score a total of three goals in order to assist the Lady Grizzlies in earning and holding their lead. Senior midfielder/forward Faith George (14) was able to add two goals of her own to the team’s overall total, in addition to the remaining goal being scored by junior midfielder/forward Payton Fritts (5). Sophomore midfielder/defender Riley George (6) and senior striker/midfielder Ashtyn Frazier (13) were, each, able to spread the ball across the field in order to assist two of the goals scored. Additionally, sophomore forward/striker Sophia Gibb (17) was able to assist one of her teammates in scoring a goal. The remaining goal was unassisted.
Following the district tournament, the Lady Grizzlies will advance to the 3A Idaho State Tournament as the SRV representative, hosted at Vallivue High School in Caldwell, Idaho from Oct. 21-23, starting at 11 a.m.
The majority of the state tournament will be hosted at Vallivue High School, except for the state championship. The championship game will be held at Middleton High School at 10 a.m. on Oct. 23.
