BAKER CITY — On Dec. 15, the Fruitland Grizzlies women’s basketball team traveled to Baker City High School to take on the Lady Bulldogs in a nonconference matchup. The two teams appeared to be evenly matched, due to the game coming down to the wire; ending in the Lady Grizzlies favor 41-40.
In the first quarter, the Lady Grizzlies started the game in the hole, getting outscored by the Lady Bulldogs 12-8. However, in the second quarter, the Lady Grizzlies were able to make adjustments that allowed them to take over the momentum.
As a result, Fruitland was able to find their rhythm offensively, in order to outscore Baker City 12-9 before entering halftime. As the two teams went into the locker rooms, Baker City continued to have the lead 21-20.
In the second half of the game, the Lady Grizzlies continued to compete at a high level on the defensive side of the court, holding the Lady Bulldogs to nine points in the 3rd quarter, while chipping away at the Lady Bulldogs’ lead.
Fruitland was able to outscore Baker City 10-9 in the third quarter to tie the game 30-30 as they entered the fourth quarter.
Down the stretch, the Lady Grizzlies stood strong and handled the pressure, as they were able to earn the victory in a nail-biter game that came down to the final seconds.
The Grizzlies were able to claim the victory on the road 41-40 to increase their overall record 6-3, and a conference record of 1-0.
Additionally, Fruitland hosted Vale High School on Dec. 17, but the results from the game weren’t able to be included in the article, due to the Friday afternoon deadline for the Sunday edition of the Argus Observer.
Up next, the Grizzlies will compete against the Payette Pirates in a Snake River Valley conference matchup. The game will take place at Fruitland High School on Dec. 22, at 7:30 p.m.
