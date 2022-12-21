Prep Girls Basketball Lady Grizzlies drop Vikings on the road Mikhail LeBow Argus Observer Dec 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VALE — On Tuesday, the Fruitland Grizzlies girls basketball team traveled to Vale High School for a nonconference matchup.The game marks the first matchup of the season between the two teams, with Fruitland competing in their 11th game and Vale’s third.In the game, the two teams battled back and forth until the Lady Grizzlies claimed an eight-point victory on the road in a hard-fought matchup 39-31.Up next, the two teams will turn around to compete against each other in another nonconference matchup, on Dec. 22 starting at 4:30 p.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fruitland Grizzlies Team Sport Matchup Basketball Team Game Vale Victory Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
