FRUITLAND — On Thursday, the Fruitland Grizzlies and Vale Vikings girls basketball teams faced off against each other in their second matchup of the season, which happened to be back-to-back games.
In the first matchup, the Lady Grizzlies claimed victory over their nonconference opponents in a close, hard-fought game 39-31.
In the second matchup, Fruitland defeated Vale in a high-scoring matchup 54-41.
Fruitland scored the first points of the game, when sophomore point guard Aleski Drollinger (1) split defenders following a screen to drive the line for a layup.
The Lady Grizzlies utilized the momentum gained early in the game to claim a 19-10 lead over the Lady Vikings following the conclusion of the first quarter.
Fruitland’s defense stood strong on their home court to hold Vale’s offense to only three points throughout the duration of the second quarter, while scoring 12 points before halftime. As a result, Fruitland entered halftime with a substantial lead over the Lady Vikings 31-13.
In the second half, the Lady Grizzlies scored the first points, when senior small forward Jane Gibson (20) scored on a layup in transition following a forced turnover — assisted by Drollinger (1).
The Lady Vikings quickly responded as senior Kinsey Meisinger (11) scored on a layup after Vale broke through Fruitland’s full-court press — assisted by junior Kacie Jacobs (31).
The Lady Grizzlies continued to force turnovers through their full-court press, in order to further increase their lead to 45-24 at the end of the third quarter.
The Lady Vikings attempted to fight their way back into the game, scoring a total of 17 points in the fourth quarter, but were unable to close the gap created by the Lady Grizzlies early in the game.
Consequently, Fruitland claimed victory over Vale in a nonconference matchup between the two teams 54-41.
Up next, the Lady Grizzlies will start the conference portion of their schedule as they host the Homedale Trojans on Jan. 5, starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Vikings will prepare to travel to Baker High School for the Baker Holiday Crossover, starting on Dec. 28. Vale will compete against three opponents, including Nixyaawii, starting at noon on Dec. 28; Echo, starting at noon on Dec. 29; and Jordan Valley, starting at 9 p.m. on Dec. 30.
