WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — On Oct. 23, the Fruitland Grizzlies women’s soccer team concluded the 3A Idaho State Championship. They competed against Timberlake, Sugar-Salem, and Sun Valley Community School throughout the tournament, defeating each of their opponents to be crowned the 3A Idaho State Champions.
In the first round, the Lady Grizzlies competed against Timberlake High School. The Lady Grizzlies defeated the Tigers in a dominant performance, 8-1. Fruitland junior, midfielder/forward Abbi Roubidoux (3) led the team in scoring with a total of four goals, in addition to assisting one of her teammate’s goals. Seniors, striker/midfielder Ashtyn Frazier (13) and midfielder/forward Faith George (14) were each able to score two goals to add to their team’s total, bringing the overall score to 8-1. Faith was able to assist two goals in the process. Additionally, Fruitland sophomore Riley George (6) and senior Timber Huffaker (10) were able to earn an assist, as well.
In the semifinals, the Lady Grizzlies were able to continue their strong performance when they competed against the Sugar-Salem Diggers. Fruitland was able to take control and maintain the momentum throughout the entirety of the game to defeat the Diggers, 7-1. Once again, Roubidoux led the team offensively, scoring three of the team’s goals. Fruitland sophomore forward/striker Sophia Gibb (17) and Frazier were each able to score a goal to add to the team’s total, whereas Faith and Riley were each able to earn an assist. Two of the goals scored in the game were undetermined, according to the maxpreps website.
In the 3A Idaho State Championship, the Lady Grizzlies competed against the Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats in one of the closest games the Lady Grizzlies have played all season. At the end of the first half, the Lady Grizzlies were tied with the Cutthroats, 1-1. When the Grizzlies came out in the second half, they were able to adjust in order to outscore their opponents to win the state championship, 4-3. Roubidoux and Faith were the scoring leaders in the state championship, scoring two goals each, while being able to assist one of the goals scored by the other. Additionally, Fruitland junior fullback/midfielder Ambri Hart was able to assist one of the goals scored, as well.
The Lady Grizzlies concluded their near-dominant season by being crowned the 3A Idaho State Champions. The team was able to win 19 of their 20 games, while only tying in the remaining game. The Lady Grizzlies finished with an overall record of 19-0-1, and a conference record of 9-0, as they brought home the state championship trophy.
