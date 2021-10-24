FRUITLAND — On Oct. 21, the Fruitland Grizzlies volleyball team hosted the Parma Panthers for the 3A Snake River Valley District Championship. Regardless of the outcome, Fruitland and Parma will advance to the 3A Idaho State Tournament. Additionally, the Weiser Wolverines hosted the Homedale Trojans for the third place match, on Oct. 21. The victor of the third place match will get the opportunity to compete in the state play-in game; the winner of the play-in game will advance to the state tournament.
Fruitland entered the district tournament as the number-one seed, finishing the regular season with a 21-5 overall record and a 10-0 conference record, whereas Parma went into the tournament as the number-two seed. Prior to the championship, the Lady Grizzlies had the opportunity to compete against the Lady Panthers twice, where they defeated Parma both times, 3-1 and 3-0.
Fruitland started the district tournament with a first round bye before competing against Homedale in the semifinals. The Lady Grizzlies defeated the Lady Trojans in a shutout, 3-0, advancing to the district championship.
In the championship, Fruitland controlled the momentum for the majority of the game as they defeated the Lady Panthers in a shutout, as well, as they were crowned the district champions. Therefore, the Lady Grizzlies were able to win the district championship without losing a single set throughout the entirety of the tournament.
Currently, the Lady Grizzlies are ranked third in the 3A state power rankings, according to idahosports.com. Depending on the ranks, the Grizzlies will compete in the state tournament on Oct. 29 at either 9 a.m., or 11 a.m.
The Wolverines started the district tournament in the first round against the Payette Pirates. They defeated the Lady Pirates in shutout fashion, 3-0, to advance to the semifinals to compete against Parma. However, their loss to the Lady Panthers, 3-0, dropped them into the consolation bracket where they came up against McCall. The Lady Wolverines were able to defeat the Vandals, 3-1, in order to advance to the third place match where they would compete against the Homedale Trojans.
With the season on the line, the Lady Wolverines focused their attention on their current opponent, and were able to control the momentum of the game in order to defeat the Lady Trojans in a shutout, 3-0.
The Lady Wolverines victory over the Lady Trojans earns them the opportunity to make the state bracket. Weiser came up against Filer High School on Oct. 23 at 1 p.m., with the victor advancing to the state tournament bracket. The results of the game aren’t included due to the deadline on Friday at 3 p.m.
