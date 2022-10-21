Grizzlies tear through Panthers in SRV matchup

Fruitland senior middle blocker/right side hitter Jane Gibson (6) jump serves during the first set of the Snake River Valley conference match against the Parma Panthers earlier in the season.

 Mikhail LeBow | Argus Observer

FRUITLAND — On Thursday, the Fruitland Grizzlies volleyball team was crowned back-to-back SRV District Champions. They will continue their season at the 3A State Tournament on Oct. 28.

The Weiser Wolverines traveled to Fruitland High School for Thursday’s Snake River Valley District Championship. Due to the teams advancing to the district championship, they both automatically earned a bid to the state tournament.



