FRUITLAND — On Thursday, the Fruitland Grizzlies volleyball team was crowned back-to-back SRV District Champions. They will continue their season at the 3A State Tournament on Oct. 28.
The Weiser Wolverines traveled to Fruitland High School for Thursday’s Snake River Valley District Championship. Due to the teams advancing to the district championship, they both automatically earned a bid to the state tournament.
In the match undefeated Fruitland further improved its overall record. The Grizzlies defeated the Wolverines in a hard-fought battle winning three of four sets (25-13, 28-26, 20-25, 26-24).
In the first set, Fruitland surged ahead after serving their way to an early lead. The Lady Grizzlies utilized their early-match momentum to dominate the first set 25-13.
The Lady Wolverines bounced back in the second set, as both teams battled through a deuce. However, Fruitland continued to stand strong on their home court to defeat Weiser in a close, second set 28-26.
Weiser slimmed Fruitland’s lead in the third set after they outscored Fruitland 25-20 to bring the overall score to 2-1, but the Lady Grizzlies ultimately claimed victory over the Lady Wolverines after defeating Weiser in a fourth-set deuce 26-24.
On Oct. 28 Fruitland will compete at 9 a.m., and Weiser is slated to compete at 11 a.m., with opponents to be determined.
