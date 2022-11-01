AMMON — On Saturday, the Weiser Wolverines and Fruitland Grizzlies volleyball teams traveled to Hillcrest High School, in Ammon to compete in the IHSAA 3A Volleyball State Tournament.
In the bracket, the Lady Grizz was awarded the second seed, whereas the Lady Wolverines received the third seed. As a result, Fruitland competed against the No. 7 Buhl Indians, while Weiser faced off against the No. 6 Bonners Ferry Badgers.
In the first round, both Snake River Valley teams claimed shutout victories, as they defeated their opponents in three sets. However, as they advanced to the semifinals, they found themselves in a rematch of the district championship as the two teams faced off against each other.
In the semifinals match, the two teams quickly realized that the match would be a down-to-the-wire match as the first set was forced into a deuce. However, the Lady Wolverines claimed an early lead after pulling through with the victory in the first set 27-25.
The Lady Grizzlies responded in the second set, defeating Weiser 25-21 as the two teams continued to battle for the opportunity to advance to the state championship.
Fruitland surged ahead of the Lady Wolverines in the third set 25-15, in order to reclaim the overall lead 2-1.
The fourth set continued to display both teams' athletic capabilities as the final set came down to the final points. At the conclusion of the set, the Lady Grizzlies claimed victory 25-23; 3-1.
As a result, Fruitland advanced to the state championship to compete against the No. 1 Kimberly Bulldogs, whereas Weiser dropped into the consolation semifinals to compete against the No. 8 South Fremont Cougars.
In the consolation bracket, the Lady Wolverines battled with the Lady Cougars. Although Weiser claimed two sets, South Fremont forced the match into the fifth set after claiming two sets of their own. However, the Lady Wolverines clinched the victory after they outscored the Lady Cougars 15-8 in the final set.
Consequently, Weiser advanced to the consolation championship, as they vye for the opportunity to rotate back to the winner’s bracket.
The state bracket is a true, double-elimination bracket, allowing the consolation champion the chance to compete against the loser of the winners-bracket finals, to determine the matchup for the state championship.
In the consolation championship, the Lady Wolverines battled through four tough sets. In the end, they claimed victory 3-1; 25-23, 25-21, 25-23, 25-17.
In the winners-bracket finals, the two teams battled in a back-and-forth matchup that was settled in the fifth set. In the first set, the Lady Grizzlies claimed victory by a slight margin 25-23, in order to claim the early lead. They continued to utilize their momentum to claim victory in the second set, after being forced into a deuce 26-24.
However, the Lady Bulldogs responded in the third set, as they outscored the Lady Grizz 25-22 to remain in the match. Kimberly continued to battle with Fruitland in the fourth set, ultimately defeating the Lady Grizz 25-21 to force the match into the fifth set.
The Lady Bulldogs continued to maintain the momentum of the match, allowing them to surge ahead of Fruitland in the final set to claim victory 3-2; 15-7.
Following the finals, the Lady Grizz competed against the Lady Wolverines for the second time in the state tournament, in order to determine which team would advance to the state championship. In the state championship, the team would have to defeat the Lady Bulldogs in back-to-back matches, in order to claim the state championship.
In the matchup between SRV opponents, Fruitland dominated the court as they defeated Weiser in shutout fashion 3-0; 25-21, 25-14, 25-21. As a result, the Lady Grizz advanced to the state championship to compete against Kimberly in an attempt to claim the state title.
However, the Lady Grizzlies battled with the Kimberly Bulldogs, but were unable to match their offensive output. After three, hard-fought sets, Fruitland was defeated in the finals in shutout fashion 3-0; 25-17, 25-18, 25-16.
As the state championship concluded, the 2022 volleyball season came to an end with the Weiser Wolverines finishing the state tournament in third place, whereas the Fruitland Grizzlies were titled the IHSAA State Runner-up.
