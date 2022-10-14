MCCALL — This week, the local soccer teams within the Snake River Valley conference concluded their district tournament to determine which teams would represent the conference at the 3A State Tournament.
For the girls, the district champion will earn an automatic bid to the state tournament, whereas the runner-up will advance to the state play-in game to compete against their opponent for the opportunity to advance to the state tournament bracket.
For the boys, only the district champion will be advancing to the state tournament, as the boys don’t have the additional bid.
In the girls tournament, the Fruitland Grizzlies competed against the Weiser Wolverines in a battle to decide which team advanced to the district championship on Oct. 11. The Lady Grizz hosted the Lady Wolverines, and utilized their home-field advantage to claim a dominant victory over Weiser 6-1 to clinch their bid to the state tournament, either through automatic bid or the state play-in game.
In the district championship on Thursday, Fruitland had to travel to McCall-Donnelly High School, due to the Vandals being the higher seeded team. However, the Lady Grizz surged ahead in the first half after scoring two goals while holding the Lady Vandals from scoring. As a result, Fruitland entered the locker rooms at halftime with a 2-0 lead.
In the second half, McCall-Donnelly found an opening, and scored one goal as a result. Yet, the Lady Grizz maintained their first-half lead by also scoring one goal in the second half to ultimately claim victory over McCall, being crowned the 2022 SRV District Champions.
With their victory, Fruitland became the back-to-back SRV District Champions.
For the boys, the Weiser Wolverines also competed against the Fruitland Grizzlies to determine which team would advance to the district championship on Oct. 11. In the game, the two teams battled in a back-and-forth matchup that would be settled in overtime, in order to determine the victor.
In the end, the Wolverines scored the winning goal to claim victory over the Grizzlies 3-2, and advanced to the district championship to compete against the McCall-Donnelly Vandals as a result.
In the district championship, Weiser allowed a goal early in the game, while the Vandals’ defense stood their ground in the first half. As a result, McCall entered halftime with a slim 1-0 lead.
However, the Wolverines were unable to find an opening in the second half, as they couldn’t get through the Vandals’ goalkeeper. As a result, the Wolverines were defeated in the district championship 1-0, being declared the district runner-up.
Due to the SRV only qualifying one team to the state tournament, the Wolverines concluded their season following the game.
