BERKELEY, Calif.

After dropping consecutive games for the first time in nearly two years, the Oregon women’s basketball team bounced back in emphatic fashion with a 100-41 win over California on Sunday afternoon in Haas Pavilion.

The No. 11 Ducks (9-2, 7-2) used a strong finish to the first quarter and a dominant second quarter to build a 31-point lead at halftime, and Oregon kept its foot on the gas the rest of the way to hand California (0-10, 0-7) its worst loss in program history.

“I just thought we were on-point defensively,” said head coach Kelly Graves. “We were running around, our kids were aggressive, we were causing turnovers, and then we got it going in transition. We haven’t had a transition game like that in a while, I know it’s been one of our focuses and I was glad to see us put that together. A lot of kids played well today.”

Oregon finished with 29 points off a season-high 23 forced turnovers, and 11 different Ducks found the scoring column. UO held Cal to just 29.1 percent (16-of-55) shooting from the floor and 6.3 percent (1-of-16) from three-point range.

Who stood out: Six different players scored in double figures for the second time this season, with Chavez, Paopao and Sabally sharing the team lead with 13 apiece. Watson finished with a career-high 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting, Boley added 11 and Mikesell had 10. Paopao matched her season-high with seven assists against just one turnover, and Boley, Sabally, Angela Dugalic and Sydney Parrish each had six rebounds.

Notable: 59 points is Oregon’s largest margin of victory in Pac-12 play this season, and second-largest of the season (65 vs. Seattle) … Oregon’s five freshmen combined for 41 points, 23 rebounds and 16 assists … The Ducks have now won five straight over Cal with an average margin of victory of 42.2 points … 11 different players scored for Oregon, marking the eighth time this season at least 10 different Ducks have found the scoring column … UO avoided losing three straight games for the first time since 2016-17.

