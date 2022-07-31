ONTARIO — On Aug. 12, the Treasure Valley Community College volleyball team will compete in the Chukars alumni game, starting at 6 p.m. The alumni game marks the first game or scrimmage listed on the Lady Chukars’ 2022-23 volleyball schedule.
Other home competitions in August consist of the Navy vs. Orange scrimmage on Aug. 19, before defending their home court against College of Southern Idaho on Aug. 25. The Lady Chukars will also travel to Northwest Nazarene University on Aug. 17, Lane Community College on Aug. 29, and Linn-Benton Community College on Aug. 30.
In September, the Lady Chukars will compete in three home games, including Walla Walla on Sept. 7, Yakima Valley College on Sept. 14, and Columbia Basin College on Sept. 27. TVCC will start off September on the road, traveling to Southern Idaho on Sept. 5, and will attend the Columbia Basin Crossover from Sept. 17-18, competing against Pierce College, Linn-Benton, and Bellevue College. The remainder of TVCC’s away games in September include Blue Mountain Community College on Sept. 21, Wenatchee Valley College on Sept. 23, Big Bend Community College on Sept. 24, and Spokane Community College on Sept. 30.
In October, the Lady Chukars away games consist of North Idaho College on Oct. 1, Walla Walla on Oct. 10, Yakima Valley on Oct. 12, and Columbia Basin on Oct. 21. On Oct. 14, the Lady Chukars will protect their home court against Blue Mountain, before continuing to defend their court against Wenatchee Valley on Oct. 18, Spokane on Oct. 26, and North Idaho on Oct. 28.
However, the Lady Chukars season doesn’t end in October. The TVCC volleyball team will conclude their regular season in John J. Easley Memorial Gymnasium against Big Bend on Nov. 2, starting at 6 p.m.
