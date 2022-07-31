TVCC VB

Chukars' sophomore setter Maely Harrigfeld jump serves during the NWAC match against Blue Mountain Community College during the 2021-22 season.

 Mikhail LeBow | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — On Aug. 12, the Treasure Valley Community College volleyball team will compete in the Chukars alumni game, starting at 6 p.m. The alumni game marks the first game or scrimmage listed on the Lady Chukars’ 2022-23 volleyball schedule.

Other home competitions in August consist of the Navy vs. Orange scrimmage on Aug. 19, before defending their home court against College of Southern Idaho on Aug. 25. The Lady Chukars will also travel to Northwest Nazarene University on Aug. 17, Lane Community College on Aug. 29, and Linn-Benton Community College on Aug. 30.



