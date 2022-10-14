Chukars dominate Walla Walla

TVCC freshman middle blocker Kylee Edwards, of Kuna, prepares to spike the ball during the conference matchup against Walla Walla on Sept. 7.

In the game, the Chukars claimed victory over their opponents in three sets 3-0. For further coverage of the game, visit argusobserver.com.

 Harley Wade | Argus Observer

YAKIMA — On Wednesday, the Treasure Valley Community College volleyball team traveled to Yakima Valley College to compete against the Yaks in a Northwest Athletic Conference matchup.

In the match, the two teams battled back and forth until a victor was decided in the fifth set. However, the Lady Chukars were unable to claim victory.



