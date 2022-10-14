YAKIMA — On Wednesday, the Treasure Valley Community College volleyball team traveled to Yakima Valley College to compete against the Yaks in a Northwest Athletic Conference matchup.
In the match, the two teams battled back and forth until a victor was decided in the fifth set. However, the Lady Chukars were unable to claim victory.
TVCC were unable to find an offensive rhythm early in the match, and dropped the first set while only scoring 14 points as a result. They bounced back in the second set as they outscored the Yaks 25-19, in order to tie the overall score 1-1.
The Lady Chukars continued to take advantage of the momentum they gained in the previous set, as they concluded the third set with an nearly identical score to the second set 25-20.
Yakima Valley regained their concentration in the fourth set to tie the match once again 2-2, after defeating TVCC 19-25, and forced the match to enter the fifth set.
In the final set, the two teams battled in a down-to-the-wire finish. However, the Yaks surged ahead in the final volleys to claim victory 15-12 — 3-2.
Individual statistics were not included on the TVCC athletics website.
Up next, the Lady Chukars will host Blue Mountain Community College to compete against the Timberwolves in another NWAC matchup later today, starting at 6 p.m.
