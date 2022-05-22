SPOKANE, Wash. — On May 19, the Treasure Valley Community College softball team traveled to Spokane, WA, to compete in the Northwest Athletic Conference, NWAC, Championships.
In the regular season, the Lady Chukars obtained an overall record of 19-29 with a conference record of 16-16; 9-9 at home, 8-14 on the road, and 2-6 at neutral locations.
As a result of their season performance, the Lady Chukars qualified to the NWAC Championships for the opportunity to claim the NWAC title. In the tournament, TVCC was awarded the 16th seed, pinning them against the top-ranked team, the Southwestern Oregon Lakers, in the conference for the first round of the tournament.
In the game, Southwestern Oregon jumped out a slight lead early in the game, after scoring one run in the first inning. The Chukars’ defense stood strong in the field during the second and third innings, holding the Lakers from scoring.
In the fourth inning, the Lakers found their way around the bases to bring in another run to extend their lead to 2-0. Following the fourth inning, the Chukars’ defense held the top-ranked Lakers from scoring for the remainder of the game.
However, the Chukars’ offense were unable to find a rhythm, and were held scoreless throughout the game. As a result, No. 16 TVCC was defeated by No. 1 Southwestern Oregon in a hard-fought, closely-matched game for the first round of the NWAC Championships.
TVCC sophomore Sydney Shober (20) led the Chukars in the pitcher’s circle. She allowed two runs on eight hits throughout six innings, striking out four and walking one.
Following the first round, the Chukars competed against the No. 9 Douglas College Royals. In the game, the Chukars gained a 4-point lead over the Royals in the first inning 4-0. The second and third innings were scoreless, but the Royals got themselves on the scoreboard in the fourth inning to bring the score to 4-1.
In the fifth inning, Douglas chipped away at the lead by scoring another run, but the Chukars quickly responded by scoring one of their own in the bottom of the fifth inning.
However, the Royals began to build momentum towards the final innings of the game, and utilized their opportunity to outscore the Chukars 3-0 in the final two innings, in order to force the game into extra innings.
In the eighth inning, the Royals applied the pressure on the Chukars after scoring three runs to gain the lead 8-5. In the bottom of the eighth, TVCC attempted to respond to the Royals’ 3-run inning, but were unable to bring the game to a tie or take the lead.
As a result, the Chukars were defeated by the Royals 8-7 in a down-to-the-wire finish that was settled in extra innings.
Shober (20) led the Chukars in the pitcher’s circle. She allowed eight runs on 16 hits throughout the full eight innings, striking out two with no walks.
Following the conclusion of the Chukars’ game versus Douglas College, the 2022 college softball season came to an end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.