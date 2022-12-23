NYSSA — On Wednesday, the local teams competing in the Nyssa Christmas Tournament concluded their last of three games, with Ontario, battling against McCall, to be determined; Nyssa, 54, versus Adrian, 25; and Payette, 27, competing against Ambrose, 56.
Nyssa vs. Adrian
In the game, the Lady Bulldogs started off the game strong offensively, claiming an early lead in the game. Throughout the game, Nyssa continued to utilize their strengths in the paint to create scoring opportunities. They accumulated a plethora of second-chance points as a result. The Lady Antelopes attempted to take advantage of their speed and athleticism, but the Lady Bulldogs’ guards stood their ground defensively to hold Adrian to 25 points throughout the duration of the game.
Subsequently, Nyssa claimed victory over Adrian 54-25 on the final day of the Nyssa Christmas Tournament.
“The past week was very good for us in terms of maturing as a team and getting some players some quality minutes,” said Nyssa Head Coach Jeremy Chamberlain. “Each time we take the floor we are growing as a team and are starting to compete at a higher level. We are better than we were at the beginning of the week, and definitely better than we were two weeks ago. As long as we continue to show growth each day, we will be in good shape.”
Ontario vs. McCall
The Lady Tigers results were undetermined as of the print deadline Friday morning. Request for results were not returned.
Payette vs. Ambrose
For Payette, the Lady Pirates struggled to find an offensive rhythm in the first half, being held to nine points throughout the first and second quarter. As a result, Ambrose entered halftime with a 35-9 lead.
However, Payette began to battle with Ambrose in the third quarter, and outscored their opponents 10-7 to start the half. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Pirates continued to create scoring opportunities, but were outscored by Ambrose 14-8 in the fourth quarter.
Consequently, Payette was defeated by Ambrose 56-27.
Following the tournament, the Lady Bulldogs will travel to Salem Academy High School to compete in the Crusader Classic from Dec. 28-30, while Ontario will prepare to travel to Payette High School to take on the Lady Pirates on Jan. 3. Additionally, the Lady Antelopes will travel to Baker Middle and High School for the Baker Holiday Crossover from Dec. 28-30.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.