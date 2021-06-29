Over the weekend, the women’s basketball team from Nyssa faced off against Santiam Christian High School in the Bulldogs third game in the state tournament at North Bend High School. The Lady Bulldogs managed to come out of the game with the win, 62-60, in a close match-up.
Prior to the game against the Santiam Christian Eagles, the Bulldogs came up against the two-time defending state champions, Clatskanie High School. They happened to lose that game, resulting in the Bulldogs moving on to play the Eagles. The game against Santiam Christian was the final game of the tournament for the Bulldogs. Leading the end of the state tournament as a whole. The Bulldogs only loss within the tournament was to Clatskanie High School, who went on to win the tournament over Sutherlin.
The Bulldogs were able to finish the season with a winning record of nine wins and five losses. Additionally, they were able to claim a winning record within their conference, managing to win three of their four games as the Lady Bulldogs conclude their covid abbreviated season following the state tournament. The Lady Bulldogs will only be graduating one of their varsity players, which is Senior guard, Hailey Castro. Therefore, the majority of the team will be able to return for the 2021-22 season this winter.
