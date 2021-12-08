NYSSA — Recently, on Dec. 4, the Nyssa Bulldogs’ women’s basketball team protected their homecourt against the Payette Pirates for a nonconference/league matchup, as well as the Lady Bulldogs’ season opener. Additionally, on Dec. 6, the Lady Bulldogs traveled to Liberty Charter School for their third game of the season, as the Lady Bulldogs progress through the non-league schedule.
In the Lady Bulldogs game versus Payette, the Bulldogs appeared to have controlled the momentum of the game throughout a large portion of the game. They were able to utilize their height advantage offensively, along with applying defensive pressure in order to create more offensive opportunities.
“We are off to a good start due to the girls work ethic and recommitment to the defensive end of the floor,” stated Nyssa Bulldogs’ head coach Jeremy Chamberlain.
Offensively, the Lady Bulldogs were able to outscore the Lady Pirates 35-16, building a substantial lead before heading into the locker room for halftime.
In the second half, the Lady Bulldogs continued to create scoring opportunities, and were able to add onto their lead. Defensively, the Lady Bulldogs held the Lady Pirates to a total of six points scored in the second half, bringing the final score to 61-22.
In Nyssa’s game against Liberty Charter, the Bulldogs continued to apply defensive pressure, holding Liberty Charter to only four points in the first quarter. Offensively, the Lady Bulldogs were able to score 15 points in the first quarter, taking the lead early in the game. Liberty Charter was able to match the Lady Bulldogs’ on the offensive side of the ball, both teams scoring 10 points in the second quarter. As a result, the two teams went into halftime with a score of 25-14.
In the second half, the Lady Bulldogs were able to build on their lead in the third quarter, outscoring Liberty Charter 15-7. Similar to the first half, Liberty Charter was able to match the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points each, bringing the final score to 50-31.
Consequently, the Lady Bulldogs have begun the season with an overall record of 3-0, with all three games being non-league games.
Although the Lady Bulldogs have started the season off without a loss, they intend to continue to improve as the season progresses, according to Coach Chamberlain.
“Girls are working hard and getting better each day in practice and that is what we are focused on right now. We have a number of things that we need to get better at in order to be successful later in the season. We have a large group of sophomore girls who are contributing on our team and as they improve so will we,” mentioned Coach Chamberlain.
Up next, Nyssa will compete against McCall High School in the Nyssa Christmas Tournament, held at Nyssa High School, starting on Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. (MT). Following their game against McCall, the Lady Bulldogs will compete against Liberty Charter School on Dec. 17, starting at 7:30 p.m. (MT), along with Orofino High School on Dec. 18, starting at 2:30 (MT), as the Nyssa Christmas Tournament continues through the weekend.
Stat Leaders
In the game versus Payette, Nyssa junior forward Gracie Johnson (3) led the team offensively, scoring 18 points, along with leading the team in rebounding with 14 rebounds — eight offensive and six defensive, securing the double-double. Senior guard Malerie Long (14) was able to add to the team’s total by scoring 13 points of her own, while also bringing down six rebounds.
In the game versus Liberty Charter, Johnson (3) led the team offensively, scoring 16 points while shooting 100% from the free throw line. Johnson was also able to accumulate a total of 11 rebounds, earning her second double-double in three days. Long (14) added to the team’s total by scoring 13 points while, additionally, bringing down eight rebounds, earning two assists, and two steals.
