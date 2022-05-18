LA PINE — On May 13-14, the Vale Vikings and Nyssa Bulldogs traveled to La Pine High School to compete in the 3A OSAA Special District 3 Championships. In the special-district track meet, the top two athletes in each individual and relay event will automatically qualify for the 3A OSAA State Championships. There will also be four additional slots awarded to the next fastest time/marks from the special district finals.
As a result, the Nyssa Bulldogs were able to qualify 10 athletes in 16 events and two relays for the girl’s division, along with claiming the Special District 3 title with 192 points, whereas the boys team qualified eight athletes in nine events and two relays, while placing second as a team with 145 points.
The Vale Vikings qualified eight athletes in nine events and two relays for the boy’s division, in addition to placing third as a team with 108 points, whereas the Lady Vikings qualified four athletes in three events and one relay, while placing fifth as a team with 64 points.
Boys
Team Scores:
2. Nyssa, 145
3. Vale, 108
100 Meters
1. Tanner Steele, senior, Vale, 11.60, PR
2. Landon McDowall, senior, Nyssa, 11.61
200 Meters
2. Skyler Cade, freshman, Nyssa, 24.03
400 Meters
2. Charlie Lamb, junior, Vale, 51.29, PR
4. Skyler Cade, freshman, Nyssa, 54.35, PR, Wildcard
1500 Meters
1. Trevor Stewart, sophomore, Vale, 4:28.94
3000 Meters
2. Trevor Stewart, sophomore, Vale, 9:48.10
110m Hurdles
1. Orin Stipe, junior, Nyssa, 16.57
300m Hurdles
1. Orin Stipe, junior Nyssa, 42.88
2. Charlie Lamb, junior, Vale, 43.75, PR
4x100 Relay
1. Vale, 45.83 (Leland Tamez, Charlie Lamb, Colten Stepleton, Tanner Steele)
3. Nyssa, 46.71, Wildcard (Andrew Enders, Anthony Arizmendi, Diego Arceo, Landon McDowall)
4x400 Relay
1. Nyssa, 3:35.01 (Anthony Arizmendi, Diego Arceo, Skyler Cade, Orin Stipe)
4. Vale, 3:42.25, Wildcard (Ethan Mulvany, Tanner Steele, Trevor Stewart, Charlie Lamb)
Shot Put
2. Alec Carey, senior, Nyssa, 41’4”, PR
3. Luke Andersen, senior, Vale, 39’3.75”, PR, Wildcard
Discus
2. Andrew Enders, junior, Nyssa, 124’7.75”, PR
4. Luke Andersen, senior, Vale, 113’3”, PR, Wildcard
Javelin
2. Ashton Wilson, sophomore, Nyssa, 136’2”
High Jump
3. Diesel Johnson, sophomore, Vale, 5’4”, Wildcard
Long Jump
1. Orin Stipe, junior, Nyssa, 20’8”, PR
Triple Jump
1. Ethan Mulvany, sophomore, Vale, 41’3”, PR
Girls
Team Scores:
1. Nyssa, 192
5. Vale, 64
100 Meters
1. Asbel Tellez-Jaquez, junior, Nyssa, 13.06, PR
200 Meters
2. Gracie Johnson, junior, Nyssa, 27.71
3. Ella Draper, junior, Nyssa, 28.33, PR, Wildcard
400 Meters
1. Gracie Johnson, junior, Nyssa, 1:00.87, PR
3. Kate Vineyard, senior, Nyssa, 1:03.32, PR, Wildcard
800 Meters
2. Kate Vineyard, senior, Nyssa, 2:42.35, PR
100m Hurdles
1. Riley Johnson, senior, Vale, 17.15, PR
300m Hurdles
2. Bella Johnson, freshman, Vale, 50.98, PR
4x100 Relay
1. Nyssa, 51.82 (Ella Draper, Asbel Tellez-Jaquez, Kate Vineyard, Marly Ausman)
2. Vale, 52.62 (Riley Jonhson, Halle Peterson, Ava Collins, Bella Johnson)
4x400 Relay
2. Nyssa, 4:32.38 (Ella Draper, Kate Vineyard, Gracie Johnson, Deanna Wakefield)
Shot Put
4. Marly Ausman, senior, Nyssa, 31’5”, Wildcard
Discus
1. Marly Ausman, senior, Nyssa, 115’4”
Javelin
3. Ava Collins, sophomore, Vale, 90’6.5”, PR, Wildcard
High Jump
1. Gracie Johnson, junior, Nyssa, 4’11”
2. Asbel Tellez-Jaquez, junior, Nyssa, 4’11”
Pole Vault
1. Ambrie Draper, sophomore, Nyssa, 9’6”
2. Brynlee Hartley, freshman, Nyssa, 8’6”
3. Avonlea Long, freshman, Nyssa, 7’
Long Jump
1. Ambrie Draper, sophomore, Nyssa,15’3”
Triple Jump
1. Ambrie Draper, sophomore, Nyssa, 32’10”
2. Julianna Bowns, freshman, Nyssa, 30’5”
