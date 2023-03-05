COOS BAY — On Friday morning, the Nyssa Bulldogs traveled to Marshfield High School, in Coos Bay, to compete against the No. 7 Pleasant Hill Billies in the consolation semifinals of the OSAA 3A Girls Basketball State Tournament.
Prior to the game, the Lady Bulldogs were defeated by No. 3 Corbett High School 47-41 in a hard-fought showdown, whereas the Lady Billies lost to No. 2 Sutherlin High School 52-34 to fall into the consolation bracket.
In the game, both teams struggled to find an offensive rhythm throughout the first quarter, but Nyssa claimed a slight lead prior to the buzzer 9-5 as both teams displayed their defensive capabilities.
However, Pleasant Hill jumped ahead of their opponents after they outscored Lady Bulldogs 18-8 to close out the first half. As a result, the Lady Bulldogs entered the locker rooms for halftime losing 23-17.
Following halftime, Nyssa’s defense continued to stand their ground throughout the remainder of regulation time, as they held the Lady Billies to only seven points in the third quarter and nine in the fourth.
On the offensive side of the court, the Lady Bulldogs scored a total of 22 points in the second half to tie the game 39-39, resulting in the game being sent into overtime. Although Nyssa was losing by two points entering the fourth quarter, they battled throughout the final minutes of the game to force overtime.
The Lady Bulldogs struggled offensively, and were held to only three points throughout overtime. Nyssa continued to hold their ground, but were unable to match their opponents offensive output, resulting in the Lady Bulldogs being defeated by the Billies 49-42.
As a result, Nyssa’s basketball season concluded as the Lady Bulldogs finished with an overall record of 22-6, 10-0 Eastern Oregon League.
The Moda Health Player of the Game for Nyssa was senior forward Gracie Johnson (3). Johnson led the team with a total of 26 points and 13 rebounds — securing the double-double — along with eight blocks and two steals. She was followed by London Hartley (23), who scored nine points with two rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
