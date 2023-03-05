COOS BAY — On Friday morning, the Nyssa Bulldogs traveled to Marshfield High School, in Coos Bay, to compete against the No. 7 Pleasant Hill Billies in the consolation semifinals of the OSAA 3A Girls Basketball State Tournament.

Prior to the game, the Lady Bulldogs were defeated by No. 3 Corbett High School 47-41 in a hard-fought showdown, whereas the Lady Billies lost to No. 2 Sutherlin High School 52-34 to fall into the consolation bracket.



