Nyssa volleyball seniors Lea Garner (3), Kiersten Anderson (4), and Brooklyn Johns (6), back row, pose with their friends, families, and team during the senior night presentation, prior to the start of their match on Oct. 20.
NYSSA — On Oct. 20, the Nyssa Bulldogs volleyball team hosted the Grant Union Prospectors for their final non-league home match, concluding the regular season.
Prior to the start of the match, the Lady Bulldogs recognized their senior athletes. Lea Garner (3), right side hitter/defensive specialist Kiersten Anderson (4), and middle blocker/outside hitter Brooklyn Johns (6) were given various gifts and mementos from their friends, family and supporters, as they shared their dreams and goals for after high school.
During the match, the Bulldogs lost the first set by a narrow margin, 25-20. However, they adjusted in the second set and flipped the momentum in their favor, winning the set, 25-21. The battle continued in the third set, where neither team was able to get the advantage over the other. The Bulldogs worked together to win the third set, 26-24. In the fourth set, the Prospectors regained their momentum, winning, 27-25 and forcing a fifth set. Grant Union maintained momentum, winning the final set, 15-7 and the the overall match, 3-2.
The Bulldogs finished the season with a 15-10 overall record and a 6-4 league record, ranking third in the 3A-6 Eastern Oregon League.
Up next, the team will prepare for the EOL tournament, which will determine which of the teams will represent the league at the 3A Oregon State Tournament.
