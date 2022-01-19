NYSSA — Over the weekend, on Jan. 15, the Vale Vikings’ women’s basketball team traveled to Nyssa High School to take on the Lady Bulldogs in a Eastern Oregon League, EOL, rivalry matchup.
Prior to the game, the Lady Bulldogs have had a successful season, so far, earning an overall record of 12-1 with a conference record of 1-0. For Vale, the Lady Vikings have been able to acquire an overall record of 5-7 with a conference record of 2-0. Additionally, the Lady Vikings had been on a five-game winning streak, prior to their game against the Lady Bulldogs.
However, the Lady Bulldogs were able to break the Lady Vikings’ winning streak, after claiming victory in a nail-biter 41-39, increasing the Lady Bulldogs’ winning streak to three games.
In the game, the two rivals battled back and forth for the momentum of the game, but neither team was able to pull away from the other. The Lady Vikings were able to move the ball around the court in order to create scoring opportunities, while holding strong in the paint, defensively, whereas the Lady Bulldogs were able to utilize their height to work the ball down low, in addition to using their athleticism to create scoring opportunities from the defensive side of the court.
The game’s intensity is represented by the close score throughout the entirety of the game, and remained an intense, physical game till the final buzzer.
In the second half, the Vikings held onto a small lead, late in the third quarter, as the Bulldogs were attempting to take over the momentum of the second half. Neither team was able to take control of the game. However, the Bulldogs were able to chip away at the Vikings’ lead. As a result, the two teams entered the fourth quarter in a one-point game, with the Vikings in the lead 27-26.
In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first, to take the lead 28-27, which was shortly followed by a timeout from the Vikings. After the timeout, the Vikings regained possession of the ball, and was able to score on a mid-range jump shot from the top of the key. The two teams continued to battle back and forth for the one-point lead, until the Vikings were able to make a free throw to tie the game 33-33, with a few minutes left in the game.
In the final minutes, the Bulldogs were able to surge ahead by four points with two points from the free-throw line scored by senior forward Brooklyn Johns (4), along with the other two points coming from a mid-range jumper scored by junior forward Gracie Johnson.
With one minute 15 seconds remaining, the Vikings inbounded the ball, but were unable to find their way to the rim for a score. The Bulldogs took over possession of the ball, which resulted in a foul that sent the Bulldogs to the free-throw line. The Bulldogs weren’t able to increase their lead with the free throws, but regained possession of the ball after the missed shot. The following possession for the Bulldogs, additionally, resulted in a foul, along with another trip to the free-throw line. The Bulldogs weren’t able to make either free throws, but were able to get the second-chance points after getting the offensive rebound, drawing a foul for the additional free throw. As a result, the Bulldogs increased their lead to 39-33 with 40 seconds left in the game, following the missed free throw.
Following the Bulldogs’ free throws, the Vikings inbounded the ball after calling a timeout to discuss a plan to get a quick bucket of the inbound pass. Subsequently, the Vikings were able to inbound the ball, driving the lane to create space on the 3-point line. As a result, the Vikings were able to find an open teammate, in order to knock down the crucial 3-pointer.
On the ensuing possession, the Bulldogs pushed the ball up the court before being fouled by the Vikings to force the Bulldogs to the free-throw line. The Bulldogs split the free throws, increasing their lead to 40-36, with little time left on the clock. The Vikings took over possession, but were unable to score, forcing them to foul the Bulldogs. Nyssa was able to make an additional free throw to increase their lead to 41-36, prior to the Vikings final possession.
In the final possession of the game, the Vikings were able to spread the ball around the court, in order to find their open teammate on the 3-point line for a buzzer-beater shot. With the 3-pointer, the game ended with the Bulldogs claiming victory over the Vikings 41-39.
Following the EOL matchup, the two teams competed on Jan. 18 against non-league opponents. For Nyssa, the Bulldogs traveled to Payette High School to take on the Pirates in the dome, and were able to defeat the Pirates 43-15.
For Vale, the Vikings will travel to Baker City High School to compete against a different set of Bulldogs, and were unable to defeat the Bulldogs 57-21.
Up next, the Bulldogs will also prepare to compete against EOL opponents, Umatilla and Irrigon High School. The Bulldogs will host Umatilla on Jan. 21, starting at 6 p.m. in an EOL matchup, prior to competing against league opponent Irrigon on Jan. 22, starting at 4 p.m.
For Vale, the Vikings will defend their home court on a five-game home streak, starting on Jan. 21, starting at 5 p.m., against EOL opponent Riverside High School. The Vikings will remain on their home court on Jan. 22, starting at 2 p.m., when they compete against EOL opponent Umatilla High School. Following the game versus Umatilla, the Vikings will compete on Jan. 26, starting at 7:30 p.m., against a non-league opponent, Ontario High School.
