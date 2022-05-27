EUGENE — On May 21, the Nyssa Bulldogs and Vale Vikings concluded the 2022 OSAA Track and Field State Championships.
At the state championships, the Lady Bulldogs were crowned the 2022 State Champions as a team with an overall score of 71.5 points, slightly edging out St. Mary’s-Medford by only one and a half points.
Additionally, there were a plethora of local athletes that placed in the top five, including 14 athletes in individual events, along with six relay teams. The Lady Bulldogs were the most decorated, among the local teams, after the conclusion of the state championship, placing eight athletes in individual events, along with third in the 4x100 relay and second in the 4x400 relay.
The following results include each local athlete that participated in the 2022 OSAA State Championships.
Girls:
Team Scores
1. Nyssa, 71.5
T26. Vale, 4
Nyssa
Asbel Tellez Jaquez, junior
100 Meters — 3rd, 13.24
4x100 Relay — 3rd, 52.43
4x400 Relay — 2nd, 4:19.45
High Jump — T4th, 4’10”
Gracie Johnson, junior
200 Meters — 3rd, 27.55
400 Meters, 3rd, 1:01.52
High Jump — 7th, 4’8”
4x400 Relay — 2nd, 4:19.45
Ella Draper, junior
200 Meters — N/A, 27.57
4x100 Relay — 3rd, 52.43
4x400 Relay — 2nd, 4:19.45
Kate Vineyard, senior
400 Meters — N/A, 1:05.37
800 Meters — 7th, 2:36.16, PR
4x100 Relay — 3rd, 52.43
4x400 Relay — 2nd, 4:19.45
Marly Ausman, senior
4x100 Relay — 3rd, 52.43
Shot Put — 7th, 32’2.25”
Discus — 2nd, 115’5”
Ambrie Draper, sophomore
Pole Vault — 2nd, 10’
Long Jump — 9th, 14’8”
Triple Jump — 8th, 32’
Brynlee Hartley, freshman
Pole Vault — 5th, 8’6”
Avonlea Long, freshman
Pole Vault — 9th, 7’6”, PR
Julianna Bowns, freshman
Triple Jump — 2nd, 34’3”, PR
Vale
Riley Johnson, senior
100m Hurdles — N/A, 18.73
4x100 Relay — 5th, 53.51
Bella Johnson, freshman
300m Hurdles — N/A, 52.67
4x100 Relay — 5th, 53.51
Ava Collins, sophomore
4x100 Relay — 5th, 53.51
Javelin — 9th, 90’
Halle Peterson, sophomore
4x100 Relay — 5th, 53.51
Boys:
Team Scores
5. Nyssa, 39
T9. Vale, 27
Nyssa
Landon McDowall, senior
100 Meters — N/A, 11.81
4x100 Relay — 2nd, 45.28
Skyler Cade, freshman
200 Meters — N/A, 24.47
400 Meters — 8th, 54.32
4x100 Relay — 2nd, 45.28
4x400 Relay — 4th, 3:35.77
Orin Stipe, junior
110m Hurdles — 3rd, 16.29, PR
300m Hurdles — 2nd, 41.93, PR
4x400 Relay — 4th, 3:35.77
Long Jump — 7th, 19’1.25”
Andrew Enders, junior
4x100 Relay — 2nd, 45.28
Discus — 10th, 100’8”
Diego Arceo, junior
4x100 Relay — 2nd, 45.28
4x400 Relay — 4th, 3:35.77
Austin Baker, sophomore
4x400 Relay — 4th, 3:35.77
Alec Carey, senior
Shot Put — 5th, 41’2.5”
Ashton Wilson, sophomore
Javelin — 4th, 145’1”, PR
Vale
Tanner Steele, senior
100 Meters — 8th, 11.76
4x100 Relay — 6th, 45.99
4x400 Relay — 2nd, 3:35.05
Charlie Lamb, junior
400 Meters — 4th, 52.29
300m Hurdles — 3rd, 42.26, PR
4x100 Relay — 6th, 45.99
4x400 Relay — 2nd, 3:35.05
Trevor Stewart, sophomore
1500 Meters — 9th, 4:27.13, PR
3000 Meters — 7th, 9:27.22, PR
4x400 Relay — 2nd, 3:35.05
Leland Tamez, sophomore
4x100 Relay — 6th, 45.99
Colten Stepleton, sophomore
4x100 Relay — 6th, 45.99
Ethan Mulvany, sophomore
4x400 Relay — 2nd, 3:35.05
Triple Jump — 7th, 39’8.75”
Luke Anderson, senior
Shot Put — 9th, 37’4.25”
Discus — 9th, 104’7”
Diesel Johnson, sophomore
High Jump — 9th, 5’6”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.