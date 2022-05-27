Purchase Access

EUGENE — On May 21, the Nyssa Bulldogs and Vale Vikings concluded the 2022 OSAA Track and Field State Championships.

At the state championships, the Lady Bulldogs were crowned the 2022 State Champions as a team with an overall score of 71.5 points, slightly edging out St. Mary’s-Medford by only one and a half points.

Additionally, there were a plethora of local athletes that placed in the top five, including 14 athletes in individual events, along with six relay teams. The Lady Bulldogs were the most decorated, among the local teams, after the conclusion of the state championship, placing eight athletes in individual events, along with third in the 4x100 relay and second in the 4x400 relay.

The following results include each local athlete that participated in the 2022 OSAA State Championships.

Girls:

Team Scores

1. Nyssa, 71.5

T26. Vale, 4

Nyssa

Asbel Tellez Jaquez, junior

100 Meters — 3rd, 13.24

4x100 Relay — 3rd, 52.43

4x400 Relay — 2nd, 4:19.45

High Jump — T4th, 4’10”

Gracie Johnson, junior

200 Meters — 3rd, 27.55

400 Meters, 3rd, 1:01.52

High Jump — 7th, 4’8”

4x400 Relay — 2nd, 4:19.45

Ella Draper, junior

200 Meters — N/A, 27.57

4x100 Relay — 3rd, 52.43

4x400 Relay — 2nd, 4:19.45

Kate Vineyard, senior

400 Meters — N/A, 1:05.37

800 Meters — 7th, 2:36.16, PR

4x100 Relay — 3rd, 52.43

4x400 Relay — 2nd, 4:19.45

Marly Ausman, senior

4x100 Relay — 3rd, 52.43

Shot Put — 7th, 32’2.25”

Discus — 2nd, 115’5”

Ambrie Draper, sophomore

Pole Vault — 2nd, 10’

Long Jump — 9th, 14’8”

Triple Jump — 8th, 32’

Brynlee Hartley, freshman

Pole Vault — 5th, 8’6”

Avonlea Long, freshman

Pole Vault — 9th, 7’6”, PR

Julianna Bowns, freshman

Triple Jump — 2nd, 34’3”, PR

Vale

Riley Johnson, senior

100m Hurdles — N/A, 18.73

4x100 Relay — 5th, 53.51

Bella Johnson, freshman

300m Hurdles — N/A, 52.67

4x100 Relay — 5th, 53.51

Ava Collins, sophomore

4x100 Relay — 5th, 53.51

Javelin — 9th, 90’

Halle Peterson, sophomore

4x100 Relay — 5th, 53.51

Boys:

Team Scores

5. Nyssa, 39

T9. Vale, 27

Nyssa

Landon McDowall, senior

100 Meters — N/A, 11.81

4x100 Relay — 2nd, 45.28

Skyler Cade, freshman

200 Meters — N/A, 24.47

400 Meters — 8th, 54.32

4x100 Relay — 2nd, 45.28

4x400 Relay — 4th, 3:35.77

Orin Stipe, junior

110m Hurdles — 3rd, 16.29, PR

300m Hurdles — 2nd, 41.93, PR

4x400 Relay — 4th, 3:35.77

Long Jump — 7th, 19’1.25”

Andrew Enders, junior

4x100 Relay — 2nd, 45.28

Discus — 10th, 100’8”

Diego Arceo, junior

4x100 Relay — 2nd, 45.28

4x400 Relay — 4th, 3:35.77

Austin Baker, sophomore

4x400 Relay — 4th, 3:35.77

Alec Carey, senior

Shot Put — 5th, 41’2.5”

Ashton Wilson, sophomore

Javelin — 4th, 145’1”, PR

Vale

Tanner Steele, senior

100 Meters — 8th, 11.76

4x100 Relay — 6th, 45.99

4x400 Relay — 2nd, 3:35.05

Charlie Lamb, junior

400 Meters — 4th, 52.29

300m Hurdles — 3rd, 42.26, PR

4x100 Relay — 6th, 45.99

4x400 Relay — 2nd, 3:35.05

Trevor Stewart, sophomore

1500 Meters — 9th, 4:27.13, PR

3000 Meters — 7th, 9:27.22, PR

4x400 Relay — 2nd, 3:35.05

Leland Tamez, sophomore

4x100 Relay — 6th, 45.99

Colten Stepleton, sophomore

4x100 Relay — 6th, 45.99

Ethan Mulvany, sophomore

4x400 Relay — 2nd, 3:35.05

Triple Jump — 7th, 39’8.75”

Luke Anderson, senior

Shot Put — 9th, 37’4.25”

Discus — 9th, 104’7”

Diesel Johnson, sophomore

High Jump — 9th, 5’6”



