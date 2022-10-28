Nyssa junior outside hitter/defensive specialist Morgan Johns (2) hits the ball back to Burns with her teammates keeping a close eye on her and the ball during their league matchup earlier in the season.
MEDFORD — On Wednesday, the No. 20 Nyssa Bulldogs volleyball team traveled to Medford to compete against the No. 13 Cascade Christian Challengers in the first round of the 2022 3A OSAA Volleyball State Tournament.
In the match, the Lady Bulldogs were unable to claim victory over the Lady Challengers, as Nyssa was defeated in three sets — 25-12, 25-16, 25-15; 3-0.
In the first set, the Bulldogs struggled to find their offensive rhythm, and were unable to match Cascade Christian’s offensive output. As a result, the Challengers surged ahead of Nyssa to claim victory in the first set 25-12.
The Bulldogs began to gain some momentum in the second set, but couldn’t break through Cascade Christian’s defense. The Challengers continued to outscore the Bulldogs 25-16 in the second set.
In the final set, the Challengers continued to maintain their lead throughout the set, resulting in Cascade Christian claiming victory in the final set 25-15 — ultimately defeating the Bulldogs 3-0.
As a result, Nyssa’s 2022 volleyball season came to a conclusion following the match against Cascade Christian, finishing with an overall record of 10-14, 6-4 Eastern Oregon League.
