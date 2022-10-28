Nyssa battles through five sets with Burns

Nyssa junior outside hitter/defensive specialist Morgan Johns (2) hits the ball back to Burns with her teammates keeping a close eye on her and the ball during their league matchup earlier in the season.

 Harley Wade File | Argus Observer

MEDFORD — On Wednesday, the No. 20 Nyssa Bulldogs volleyball team traveled to Medford to compete against the No. 13 Cascade Christian Challengers in the first round of the 2022 3A OSAA Volleyball State Tournament.

In the match, the Lady Bulldogs were unable to claim victory over the Lady Challengers, as Nyssa was defeated in three sets — 25-12, 25-16, 25-15; 3-0.



Tags

Load comments