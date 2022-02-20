NYSSA — Recently, on Feb. 17, the Nyssa Bulldogs’ girls basketball team hosted Burns High School for the 3A Eastern Oregon League Championship.
In the 3A classification, there are 16 schools who will automatically qualify to OSAA’s 16-team bracket based on regular season and league tournament standings. As a result, there will be two teams selected from each of the six leagues throughout the state. Consequently, the first and second place teams in the league tournament will qualify to the state tournament from the EOL. Additionally, the four highest ranked teams that are not already an automatic qualifier, will be selected as an ‘at-large qualifier’, filling the 16-team bracket.
In the game, the Lady Bulldogs won the jump ball, obtaining possession of the ball to start the game. However, Burns was the first to get on the board, when the Lady Hilanders went 1-2 from the free-throw line.
Four minutes into the first quarter, the Lady Hilanders drove the lane to score on a layup, taking a slight lead 6-4. As a result, neither team could take control of the game, resulting in a slow start to the game.
However, in the final two minutes of the first quarter, the Lady Bulldogs started to find their rhythm on the offensive and defensive side of the court. They began to utilize the full-court press to force turnovers, allowing them to push the court in transition. As a result, the Lady Bulldogs went on a 11-3 offensive run to close out the first quarter with the lead 15-9.
In the second quarter, the Lady Bulldogs were the first to score, when senior forward Kate Vineyard (15) pulled down the rebound to take the ball coast to coast for a fast-break layup.
With nearly four minutes left in the half, the Lady Bulldogs had held Burns to three points, while creating high-percentage shots on the offensive side of the court. As a result, they increased their lead to 24-12, as the game neared halftime.
In the final moments of the first half, the Lady Bulldogs maintained their lead, as the Lady Hilanders began to find their offensive rhythm. Consequently, Nyssa went into the locker rooms for halftime with an 11-point lead, 34-23.
In the second half, the Lady Bulldogs were the first to score, once again, when Vineyard (15) pulled down the offensive rebound to score the second-chance points.
By the midway point of the third quarter, the Lady Bulldogs had continued to maintain their early lead 40-27. However, following a timeout from Burns, the Lady Hilanders made adjustments, and began to close the gap in the final moments of the third quarter. Although, the Lady Bulldogs held onto the lead, after the Lady Hilanders went on a 9-1 offensive run to close out the third quarter 41-36, in Nyssa’s favor.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Bulldogs continued to apply defensive pressure through their full-court press. However, Burns began to utilize their speed to push the court, allowing them to score in transition. As a result, the Lady Hilanders tied the score 47-47 three minutes into the fourth quarter, stealing the momentum from the Lady Bulldogs.
However, Nyssa instantly responded, retaking the lead, with a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Clarita Arizmendi (10), which was followed by a timeout.
With less than three minutes remaining in the game, the Lady Hilanders hit a big-time 3-pointer to tie the game at 52-52, as the two teams continued to battle back and forth. With two minutes and 28 seconds left in the game, Burns hit a mid-range shot to take the lead 54-52. However, Lady Bulldogs’ senior guard Malerie Long (14) found her teammate, senior forward Brooklyn Johns (4), wide open for a close-range shot to tie the game 54-54.
The Lady Hilanders continued to push the court, allowing them to quickly retake the lead after driving the lane to get a close-range shot from within the key. Following a made free throw, along with forcing a turnover, the Bulldogs called a timeout to discuss a game plan going into the final minute of the game, down by one point 56-55.
In the final minute, Burns quickly found their way to the free-throw line, where the Burns shooter increased their lead by making one free throw 57-55. However, the Lady Bulldogs responded, when Arizmendi (10) found her teammate, Long (14), wide open for a 3-pointer to take the lead 58-57 with nearly 30 seconds left in the game.
Following a timeout called by Nyssa, the Lady Hilanders took the ball down court to take a mid-range shot from the top of the key that resulted in a foul. The Burns shooter made one of her two free throws to tie the score 58-58. The Lady Bulldogs pulled down the rebound from the second, missed free throw, and began to push the ball down the court.
After a missed 3-pointer, Burns regained possession, but not for long. The Lady Bulldogs grabbed onto the ball, forcing the jump ball, and leading to the Lady Bulldogs taking over possession of the ball with six seconds left on the clock.
Nyssa’s head coach Jeremy Chamberlain called another timeout to discuss the last-second play. Following the timeout, the Lady Bulldogs lined up for the inbound pass, spread out in a straight line from sideline to sideline, with their two forwards lined up in the key.
Once Long (14) got the ball for the inbound pass, the Nyssa forwards gained positioning to allow Long (14) to find her teammate, Johns (4), in the key for the close-range, high-percentage shot to take the lead 60-58, with 2.8 seconds left on the clock.
The Lady Hilanders called a timeout to discuss the plan for the final seconds. As a result, they drove the ball down court, and were able to get a 3-point shot off before the buzzer. However, Lady Bulldogs’ junior forward Gracie Johnson (3) blocked the final shot, securing the victory for the Lady Bulldogs.
“Very exciting game for both teams. It was a type of game that a championship should be. Both teams battled back-and-forth until the final possession. Burns hit some big shots in the second half to come back and take the lead. Kaitlyn Wright and Kaya Dobson really played well for them. I was happy with how our girls kept battling when Burns had the momentum. Brooklyn John’s had struggled the entire evening but hit two shots in the fourth quarter when the game was on the line, including the game winner. That is mental toughness at its best,” stated Lady Bulldogs’ head coach Jeremy Chamberlain. “Proud of my girls for showing some discipline last night when things were not going well, and performing well in crunch time.”
Subsequently, the Lady Bulldogs will advance to the 2022 3A OSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament, starting on Feb. 23, the opponent is to be determined.
“That style of game should benefit both teams heading into the state tournament. Once you get to this level any team can win on any given night and so you have to play your best basketball from here on out. State tournaments should be fun, there are a number of teams who could win it all,” said Coach Chamberlain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.