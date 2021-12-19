NYSSA — Recently, on Dec. 16, the Nyssa Bulldogs women’s basketball team hosted the Nyssa Christmas Tournament. A number of teams attended the tournament, including the local teams that were able to attend—Nyssa, Payette, and Adrian.
Adrian was the first of the local teams to compete, playing against Compass Charter School out of Meridian. The Lady Antelopes appeared to control the game defensively, which allowed them to create a multitude of scoring opportunities. Adrian was willing to pass the ball around the court to create open shots, as well as shooting from mid-range, if needed.
As a result, the Lady Antelopes dominated Compass Charter to claim victory on the first day of the Nyssa Christmas Tournament 64-13. With Adrian’s victory over Compass, the Lady Antelopes were able to increase their overall record to 5-2, as they continue to compete in various tournaments prior to the start of the league portion of their schedule.
Payette was the next team that took the court, competing against Liberty Charter School out of Nampa. The Lady Pirates battled with Liberty Charter throughout the duration of the game. However, Liberty Charter was able to jump out to an early lead over the Lady Pirates. At halftime, the Liberty Charter was able to build their lead to 17-11, as the two teams went to the locker rooms.
After halftime, the Pirates stepped onto the court, and were able to close the gap between the two teams, as the halftime adjustments appeared to be benefiting the Lady Pirates. As a result, Payette was able to take the lead as they entered the fourth quarter 24-23. The Lady Pirates continued to take advantage of their momentum, increasing their lead by a few more points in the fourth quarter to defeat Liberty Charter 38-34.
For the host team, the Nyssa Bulldogs competed against the McCall Vandals. The Lady Bulldogs were able to control the momentum of the game, leading throughout the entire game. Consequently, Nyssa was able to go into halftime with a substantial lead over the Vandals 28-16.
The Lady Bulldogs were able to continue overpowering the Vandals with their height and speed to maintain their lead, in order to claim victory over the Vandals 49-38. With their victory over McCall, Nyssa was able to increase their overall record to 4-0 as they continue through the non-league portion of their schedule.
Following the Lady Bulldogs’ game, the first day of the Nyssa Christmas Tournament came to a conclusion. The tournament continued through Dec. 18, but the overall results weren’t able to be included in the article, due to the Friday afternoon deadline for the Sunday edition of the Argus Observer. As a result, overall results will be included in an upcoming edition of the Argus Observer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.