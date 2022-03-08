COOS BAY — On March 5, the Nyssa Bulldogs girls basketball competed against their league opponents, Burns High School, for the 3A OSAA State Championship that came down to the final moments of the game.
Ultimately, the Bulldogs claimed victory over the Hilanders 33-30, in order to be crowned the 2022 3A State Champions.
“Each player on this team had a role and each one was important to our success. Once we embraced that role on the team, we really played some good team basketball down the stretch of the season,” said Bulldogs’ head coach Jeremy Chamberlain.
In the game, the Bulldogs won the jump ball, and utilized their opportunity to score the first points of the game, after moving the ball around the court to find junior forward Gracie Johnson (3) in the paint for a close-range shot. Nyssa added an additional point from the free-throw line on the subsequent possession, but the Hilanders responded with back-to-back 3-pointers. As a result, the Hilanders gained the early momentum, and concluded the first quarter with a slight lead 9-5.
In the second quarter, the Hilanders scored first, increasing their lead to 11-5. However, the Bulldogs began to find their rhythm, while standing strong defensively, in order to close the gap to 13-12. Yet, the Hilanders maintained the lead, as the two teams entered the locker rooms for halftime 15-13.
In the second half, the Bulldogs capitalized on their halftime adjustments, in order to find sophomore guard Clarita Arizmendi (10) behind the 3-point line for the first points of the half, along with taking the lead 16-15—assisted by senior guard Malerie Long (14). After the Hilanders quickly regained the lead, senior guard Laney Hartley (1) knocked down the deep 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a big momentum swing, in addition to retaking the lead 19-17. The two teams continued to trade leads throughout the remainder of the third quarter.
However, Nyssa utilized its passing to spread the ball around to create additional scoring opportunities, in addition to their strong presence inside the paint. As a result, the Bulldogs outscored the Hilanders 11-8 in the third quarter, in order to take the lead 24-23.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs jumped ahead of the Hilanders, after going on a 7-0 offensive run. As a result, Nyssa held onto the largest lead of the game 31-23, since the Hilanders’ 6-point lead in the first quarter. Throughout the last five minutes of the game, the Hilanders began to make a defensive stand, while attempting to close the gap created by the Bulldogs. However, the Bulldogs utilized their height and athleticism, while showcasing their passing ability to maintain the late-game lead.
In the final minute, Nyssa held onto a 33-26 lead, which was followed by a successful, fast-break situation that resulted in a Hilanders’ layup. Consequently, the Hilanders rebounded the ball after a missed free throw, and drove the ball down for an additional score, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap, prior to the time expiring.
Subsequently, the Nyssa Bulldogs girls basketball team were crowned the 2022 3A OSAA State Champions after defeating the Burns Hilanders 33-30.
“We knew that we could score a lot of points in most games, but we had been really working on preparing for that one game where nothing would go right on offense, a game that we might have to win with defense and ball control. That is exactly the game that we got in the championship round. Playing Burns for the fourth time was tough. There were no secrets. They knew what we were going to do, and so it came down to getting stops on defense,” stated Coach Chamberlain.
The Bulldogs concluded the season with an overall record of 27-2 with a Eastern Oregon League record of 10-1; 5-1 at home, 6-1 on the road, and 15-0 at neutral sites.
In the state championship, the Bulldogs were led by Johnson (3), who earned a double-double by scoring 14 points, in addition to pulling down 14 rebounds, while blocking four shots throughout the game. Additionally, Johnson (3) was awarded the OSAA Player of the Game for the Bulldogs. She was followed by Hartley (1), who added nine points to the team’s total, while earning three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Johnson (3) was appointed to the all-tournament first team by unanimous decision, in addition to Hartley (1) and Long (14) will be on the second team.
“We had a very good weekend. I’m very proud of what these young ladies have accomplished this season. They have made tremendous growth on the basketball court, and in their personal lives. Winning a state championship is something that everyone dreams of, but only a few get the opportunity to do,” said Coach Chamberlain. “Winning the state championship is something that the girls will remember for the rest of their lives. I’m very happy for them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.