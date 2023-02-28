NYSSA — On Saturday, the Nyssa Bulldogs and Vale Vikings girls basketball teams traveled to various locations to compete against their respective opponents in the second round of the OSAA 3A Girls Basketball State Tournament, after receiving first-round byes.
No. 6 Nyssa High School
The Lady Bulldogs hosted the No. 11 Westside Christian Eagles, as they attempted to advance to the OSAA Quarterfinals to defend their 2022 state title. Throughout the game, Nyssa appeared to take control of the momentum early in the game, and utilized their opportunities to extend their lead to double digits.
As a result, the Lady Bulldogs claimed a dominant victory over their opponents 65-48.
Up next, Nyssa will prepare to compete against the No. 3 Corbett Cardinals on Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. (PT), at North Bend High School, to determine which team will advance to the OSAA Semifinals.
No. 12 Vale High School
The Lady Vikings traveled to compete against the No. 5 Santiam Christian Eagles in a down-to-the-wire showdown that came down to the final moments of the game. Vale displayed their defensive capabilities while matching the Lady Eagles offensive output, but were unable to claim victory in the end as they nearly pulled off the upset.
Consequently, the Lady Vikings were defeated 45-42 in a hard-fought battle with the highly-ranked Lady Eagles.
Following the conclusion of the game, Vale concluded the season with an overall record of 16-11, 8-2 EOL.
