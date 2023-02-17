Prep Girls Basketball Lady Antelopes stomp Dayville/Monument to advance in HDL Playoffs Mikhail LeBow Argus Observer Mikhail LeBow Author email Feb 17, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHN DAY — On Thursday, the Adrian Antelopes girls basketball team traveled to John Day to face off against Dayville/Monument in the first round of the High Desert League Playoffs.In the game, the two teams battled back and forth, but the Lady Antelopes displayed their offensive capabilities to outscore their opponents 54-39 throughout the duration of the game.As a result of Adrian’s victory, the Lady Antelopes advanced to the next round of the HDL Playoffs to compete against the Crane Mustangs, as they prepare to battle for their state bid.The game versus Crane will be held at Grant Union High School, tonight at 6 p.m. (PT). Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Zoology Games And Toys Mikhail LeBow Author email Follow Mikhail LeBow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
