CORVALLIS
Oregon State right-handed pitcher Kevin Abel has been named to his second preseason All-America Team. Abel is a second-team selection by Perfect Game, which made the announcement on Jan. 5.
He was previously named to Collegiate Baseball’s preseason third team.
Abel, who did not pitch in 2020, is 10-1 lifetime in 26 appearances at Oregon State, which includes 10 starts. He has a 3.04 earned run average in 97 2/3 innings, with 133 strikeouts to 55 walks and 59 hits allowed. Opponents are batting just .175 against him in his career.
The San Diego, California, native appeared in 23 games as a freshman in 2018, and was 8-1 with a 2.88 ERA. He was named the National Freshman of the Year by both D1Baseball.com and Baseball America. Abel won four games in Omaha, including the 5-0 clincher in the CWS finale against Arkansas in which he threw a two-hit complete game shutout.
