BOISE — The 25th Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will feature Kent State from the Mid-American Conference and Wyoming of the Mountain West Conference. The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be played Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Albertsons Stadium on the campus of Boise State University. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. MT, on ESPN.
Kent State and Wyoming have never met on the gridiron. Kent State is making its Famous Idaho Potato Bowl debut, while Wyoming has played in the game once before. The Cowboys won the 2017 edition, 37-14, against Central Michigan.
Kent State (7-6) is fresh off an appearance in the MAC Championship Game thanks to a 6-2 record in league play. A dramatic overtime victory against Miami in the regular-season finale clinched a berth in the title game and the 12th seven-win season in school history, including the second in the last three years under fourth-year head coach Sean Lewis.
The Golden Flashes are led by quarterback Dustin Crum, who became just the second player in program history to earn MAC Player of the Year honors. Crum has thrown for 2,922 yards and 16 touchdowns, while rushing for 633 yards and 11 more scores. Kent State also features the top rushing attack in the MAC and ranks fourth nationally with 243.2 yards per game on the ground.
Kent State is making its fifth all-time bowl appearance. The Golden Flashes earned the first bowl win in program history at the 2019 Tropical Smoothing Cafe Frisco Bowl, beating Utah State 51-41.
Wyoming opened the 2021 campaign 4-0 before winning two of its final four games to finish 6-6 and gain bowl eligibility. The Cowboys made their mark all year with passing defense and rushing offense. The defense, led by first-team All-Mountain West linebacker Chad Muma, ranks first in the league and seventh nationally, allowing 177.5 passing yards per game. The Cowboys average 195.1 rushing yards per game, led by three-time All-MW running back Xazavian Valladay.
Wyoming is playing in a bowl game for the fourth time in the last six years. The Cowboys have won their last two trips to a bowl game. Wyoming owns an 8-8 all-time bowl record, making four of the 16 appearances in head coach Criag Bohl’s eight seasons at the helm.
The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl proceeds provide tickets and/or contributions to Idaho Charities that include the United Way, Optimist Youth Football, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Boise School District, Treasure Valley YMCA, Boys and Girls Clubs, Girls Scouts and Armed Forces personnel.
