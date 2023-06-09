Payette graduate Jordan Barrett is pictured sharing smiles with one of her high school coach’s daughters after signing her letter of intent to further her athletic and academic careers at Treasure Valley Community College. She will be playing softball for the Chukars during the 2023-24 season.
PAYETTE — Payette graduate Jordan Barrett will take her softball career to the next level, as she signed her letter of intent to compete for the Chukars during the 2024 season. Being able to watch her progression throughout high school, Treasure Valley Community College Head Coach Gordon Ogawa expressed his excitement to add Barrett to the roster.
“I’m excited and proud that I can… to get to the next level. I’m looking forward to playing with a new team and coaches,” said Barrett during an interview following her signing.
Barrett has played a plethora of positions, even named the first-team SRV shortstop her senior year, along with other awards throughout her career. She has also played third base throughout high school, but even though she has the most experience in the infield, she is willing to play in whatever position the team needs her in.
“I’ve been playing infield, third and short, during high school, but I’d be willing to play anywhere. I’m looking forward to trying anything new or sticking with what I know,” said Barrett.
On her signing day, Barrett was joined by family and friends, along with her high school and college coaches, as she takes the next step in her softball and academic careers.
“It’s absolutely fantastic. We like her athleticism. She’s local, we’re looking forward to having Jordan become part of our program,” said TVCC Head Coach Gordon Ogawa. “She’s tough, I mean she’s a state champion wrestler… We worked her out, and we like her [athleticism], we like her academics. I think she’ll fit in really well with our program.”
Being a local athlete, Barrett looks forward to competing in Ontario, as she mentioned some of the benefits about attending college close to home.
“It’s definitely a bonus,” said Barrett referring to competing close to home. “Your friends and family will be able to come and watch anytime, and I don’t have to move far away, yet.”
Barrett will continue her softball career as a Chukar, but doesn’t plan to stop there. Her goal is to compete at a high level in her two years for TVCC before transferring to a four-year college to finish her career.
