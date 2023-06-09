PAYETTE — Payette graduate Jordan Barrett will take her softball career to the next level, as she signed her letter of intent to compete for the Chukars during the 2024 season. Being able to watch her progression throughout high school, Treasure Valley Community College Head Coach Gordon Ogawa expressed his excitement to add Barrett to the roster.

“I’m excited and proud that I can… to get to the next level. I’m looking forward to playing with a new team and coaches,” said Barrett during an interview following her signing.



